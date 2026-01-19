Timothy Busfield to Be Edited Out of Rom-Com ‘You Deserve Each Other’ After Child Sex Crime Charges

Timothy Busfield has been cut out of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios rom-com “You Deserve Each Other” as the actor faces child sex abuse charges, TheWrap has learned.

Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy are set to lead the film, based on Sarah Hogle’s bestselling 2020 novel of the same name. Busfield was set to play Meghann Fahy’s father in the rom-com. Filming has been completed on the project, but it has not yet landed a release date.

Busfield was charged with two counts of child sex abuse last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from alleged incidents on set of “The Cleaning Lady.” The incidents involved two minor twin boys. He directed six episodes of the series from 2022 to 2025 and executive produced 14 episodes.

If found guilty, Busfield could face a decade in state prison. He is currently being held without bond at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center and has since been dropped by his longtime agency Innovative Artists.

Busfield maintains that he did not touch the boys inappropriately.

“I’m going to confront these lies,” he said a video statement. “They are horrible. They are all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys.”

Busfield added: “I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated … I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies. So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work.”

“You Deserve Each Other” follows an engaged couple Meghann Fahy and Penn Badgley, who are hiding the fact that they want out of the relationship. The one thing keeping them together is whoever bails first will have to pay for the wedding.

Busfield was part of the supporting cast including Natalie Morales, Justin Long, Kyle MacLachlan, Ana Gasteyer, Hope Davis, Delaney Rowe, Lisa Gilroy and Alyssa Limperis. As production has wrapped on the project, his role will be removed in the editing room.

Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn directed the film and also revised the script originally adapted by Brett Haley and Marc Basch.