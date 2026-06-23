DDA Talent and Worldwide Production Agency Merge to Form New Global Below-the-Line Agency

Two Hollywood agencies representing below-the-line creative talent are merging to form what they describe as one of the entertainment industry’s largest independent agencies dedicated to artisans, department heads, directors and producers.

Dattner Dispoto and Associates, known as DDA Talent, and Worldwide Production Agency (WPA) are combining operations under a new corporate identity to be unveiled later this summer, the companies jointly announced Tuesday. The merged agency will operate from offices in Los Angeles and London, with strategic partnerships throughout Europe, Canada, South America and Australasia.

The agency’s combined roster includes Academy Award winners and other heralded professionals, including cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”), cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth (“The Social Network”), cinematographer Malik Sayeed (“Clockers,” “After the Hunt”), producer Ralph Winter (“X-Men”), editor Ian S. Tan (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”), production designer Danny Vermette (“Backrooms”), cinematographer John Mathieson (“Gladiator”), cinematographer Larry Fong (“Watchmen”), cinematographer Mihai Mălaimare Jr. (“The Master,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and cinematographer Maryse Alberti (“Creed”).

“This announcement follows months of strategic planning between our agencies as we prepared a unified expansion strategy focusing on serving creative talent globally,” Bill Dispoto, president of DDA Talent, and Steve Jacob, co-CEO of WPA, said in a joint statement.

The merger combines DDA Talent’s 38-year history representing below-the-line talent with WPA’s international platform established in 2010. Both agencies have represented talent across film, television, commercial and digital media.

“The entertainment industry is evolving rapidly and the demand for world-class creative talent has never been greater,” Frank Balkin, co-CEO of WPA, said in a statement. “This merger creates one of the largest independent agencies dedicated to below-the-line talent. It positions us to better serve our clients across film, television, streaming, advertising and emerging media while continuing to advocate for the artists who bring stories to life.”

The combined agency will represent cinematographers, production designers, costume designers, editors, visual effects artists, directors and producers. Clients have earned Academy Awards, Emmys, BAFTAs and major guild honors.

This merger marks the first step in a new phase of growth and global expansion. The combined agency will continue to pioneer innovative representation models for creative talent worldwide, according to the announcement.