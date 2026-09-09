DOJ Taking Closer Look at $22 Billion Fox-Roku Merger

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking additional information about Fox’s pending $22 billion acquisition of Roku.

On Tuesday, both Fox and Roku received a so-called “second request” for additional information by the regulator in connection with its review of the deal, the Murdoch-family owned media giant disclosed in an SEC filing on Wednesday.

The move extends the merger’s waiting period under the Hart Scott Rodino Act until 30 days after both companies have substantially complied with the request, unless the DOJ terminates the waiting period early or the merging companies agree to extend it even further.

Fox said that the move was expected and that the companies will “continue to work cooperatively” with the DOJ.

If approved, the Fox-Roku deal would cement the former’s dominance in the free ad-supported streaming space. Fox already owns Tubi, which reaches a total of 110 million monthly active users. Meanwhile, Roku reaches more than 100 million streaming households.

The combination would also make Fox the second largest distributor by viewership in the U.S., only trailing YouTube.

The merger remains on track close in the first half of 2027, subject to the HSR expiration and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including approvals by Fox and Roku stockholders.