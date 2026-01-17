French Production Company Mediawan in Talks to Acquire Peter Chernin’s North Road

French media conglomerate Mediawan is in talks to merge with Peter Chernin’s North Road Co.

Chernin’s production company owns stake in film and television IP, including the “Planet of the Apes” films and unscripted programs such as “Love is Blind” and “The Ultimatum.” The merger would value North Road at around $700 million, according to Bloomberg.

Mediawan has not returned TheWrap’s request for comment.

The deal looks to combine both companies’ production operations to create a mammoth independent production force that serves global markets.

Mediawan bought a majority stake in Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment in 2022. Founded in 2015 by Pierre-Antoine and a French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel, the company has come to control over 75 smaller European media shops. The company estimates it produces more than 400 titles annually, across film and television.

Chernin formerly was a longtime media investor and former chairman at Fox. Much of his assets have been acquired in recent years. In a 2023 deal, North Road received a $150 million investment from the Qatar sovereign wealth fund that valued the company at more than $1 billion.

North Road encompasses several banners, including Chernin Entertainment, Kinetic, Perro Azul, Omaha and Words + Pictures. The Chernin banner specifically is responsible for “Ford v Ferrari,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Greatest Showman.” The company has a strong partnership with Netflix with films like “Back in Action,” the “Fear Street” trilogy, “Slumberland,” and “Luther: The Fallen Sun.”

The company recently signed a new multi-year first-look film deal with Apple TV+.