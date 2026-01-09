Paramount Chief Legal Officer Slams Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal: ‘Presumptively Unlawful’

Paramount chief legal officer Makan Delrahim has taken aim at Netflix’s pending acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets, calling the $83 billion deal “presumptively unlawful.”

In a new statement provided to the House Judiciary committee’s Subcommittee on Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust on Wednesday, Delrahim said that the Netflix deal is “clearly anticompetitive, and not a close call,” warning that a merger with WBD’s studio and streaming business would further cement the streamer’s market dominance.

He added that its regulatory defense rests on a “tortured and absurd definition of the market that no serious regulator would ever accept.”

“It asserts, for example, that free, user-generated videos on YouTube and TikTok should be considered an adequate substitute for premium produced content available on Netflix or HBO Max. This is what some call ‘psychedelic antitrust’ — it had no grounding in market or legal reality,” Delrahim explained. “Netflix itself, until this deal, did not take that argument seriously, as Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos referred to YouTube as a ‘farm league’ for content creators, and omitted YouTube entirely from public securities filings in which it compared itself to actual competitors in streaming video on demand.”

Delrahim added that Netflix’s “only remaining hope is to persuade the public and corporate board members that the Paramount deal is equally risky,” which he said is “flatly untrue.”

“The Netflix proposed deal is presumptively unlawful. Paramount’s proposed deal is not,” he continued. “Those who reflexively oppose all mergers generally might find this view attractive, but it ignores truth. And those who support all mergers and view antitrust enforcement as inconvenient, should appreciate the consumer harm from lack of enforcement of mergers particularly involving dominant firms.”

“Red herring arguments should be ignored as a distraction from the unavoidable illegality of the current Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery deal,” the statement concluded. “We are confident the Justice Department and regulators around the world will conduct a careful review of each deal and reach their respective decision on the merits.”

Representatives for Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on Delrahim’s statement.

Delrahim notably served as a former assistant attorney general of the DOJ Antitrust Division during Trump’s first term, where he oversaw the review and resolution of hundreds of mergers and acquisitions, as well as criminal investigations and indictments spanning all industries.

He also spearheaded the DOJ’s efforts to eliminate the Paramount Consent Decrees in 2020, which prohibited film studios from engaging in monopolistic practices, such as owning moving theaters and engaging in “block booking,” where theaters are forced to buy groups of films.

The statement was provided as the committee held a hearing on Wednesday to “start a much-needed conversation about whether further consolidation in the streaming industry would be helpful or harmful to consumers.”

In addition to experts fielding questions about a Warner Bros. Discovery merger’s potential impact on competition, job losses and streaming prices, the conversation also covered what antitrust regulators may look for in a review and the Trump administration’s politicization of antitrust policy, specifically as it pertains to merger reviews. President Donald Trump has suggested he would be directly involved in the approval of any deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

In testimony during the hearing, Jessica Melugin, director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Technology & Innovation said that market shares would be difficult to establish if the competitive market is defined exclusively as subscription video on demand.

“Regulators must recognize that traditional media companies require the flexibility to adapt to prevent meeting the same fate as the Blockbuster dinosaur,” she said. “Constraining these entities from pursuing such arrangements by pretending the market is static will benefit neither consumers nor competition in the long run.”

The DOJ is currently reviewing Paramount’s $108.4 billion tender offer for all of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The initial waiting period for the DOJ’s review was scheduled to expire on Dec. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. However, the agency has issued “requests for additional information or documentary material relevant to the Offer,” which extended the waiting period deadline to 11:59 p.m. ET 10 calendar days after Paramount “certifies substantial compliance with such request.”

In addition to filing for Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) approval with U.S. regulators, Paramount previously said it announced its case to the European Commission, opening the path to pre-notification discussions. Paramount has said it expects a deal with WBD to close within 12 months.

As of Dec. 19, less than 400,000 shares had been validly tendered and not withdrawn, though shareholders can do so at any time before Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. ET, a deadline which can be extended. WBD has approximately 2.48 billion outstanding shares.

Netflix has also submitted a Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filing and is engaging with regulators, including the U.S. Department of Justice and European Commission.

The streamer expects the deal to close in the next 12 to 18 months and WBD board chairman Samuel DiPiazza Jr. said that shareholders are expected to vote on the Netflix deal in late spring or early summer.