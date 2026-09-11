Paramount, California AG Rob Bonta to Hold Warner Bros. Merger Lawsuit Settlement Conference in Late October

Paramount, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Writers’ Guild of America will sit down for two consecutive days at the end of October to discuss a potential settlement to the antitrust lawsuit against the pending $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
During a hearing on Friday, Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson ordered the sides to meet and provide specific dates for a settlement conference by the close of business on Tuesday. Once scheduled, the in-person settlement conference would begin at 10 a.m. on the days selected.
“A court-ordered settlement conference means the judge required both sides to meet, but it does not indicate a settlement is in progress,” a spokesperson for Bonta’s office told TheWrap. “This is standard course in a case of this magnitude.”
“We appreciate today’s conference before the magistrate judge and the court’s attention to this,” a Paramount spokesperson added. “We continue to remain open to working constructively with plaintiffs on a speedy resolution so that we can close the transaction and deliver its pro-competitive benefits to creators and consumers alike.”
The scheduling of a settlement conference comes as a 12-day antitrust trial is set to begin in March. Paramount has agreed to delay the closing of the merger until five days after the outcome of a trial, or June 1, 2027, whichever comes earliest.
In addition to calling for a settlement, David Ellison has previously threatened to move Paramount’s operations out of California if a resolution can’t be reached by Oct. 1, when it will be on the hook for a 25 cents per share ticking fee, which translates to $650 million per quarter or $7 million per day, until the deal is closed.
Paramount has requested that the states and WGA post a $1.9 billion bond to cover the ticking fee and other financing costs during the delay. A judge will make a decision on whether to impose the bond during a hearing on Sept. 24.
If the merger does not close at all due to regulatory matters, Paramount would also be on the hook to pay WBD a $ 7 billion termination fee. The final deadline for the deal to close is June 4.
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