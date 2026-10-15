British Government ‘Minded to Intervene’ in Sky’s $2.1 Billion ITV Takeover

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U.K. Secretary of Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy says she’s “minded to intervene” in Sky’s proposed $2.1 billion takeover of ITV’s media & entertainment unit due to “public interest considerations.”

These include the “need for free expression of opinion in news media,” the “need for a sufficient plurality of views in news media in each market” and the need for “a sufficient plurality of persons with control of the media enterprises.” It also includes “the need for the availability throughout the United Kingdom of a wide range of broadcasting, on-demand programs or both.”

“Having considered the anticipated merger, I am of the view that there are reasonable grounds to believe that it might affect availability of a wide range of high-quality and varied programming on the on-demand platforms that are now widely used by UK audiences,” Nandy said in a statement. “Consequently, if I decide to intervene on the basis of this new public interest consideration, I will bring forward legislation which amends section 58 of the Act to extend the application of the public interest consideration relating to the availability of a wide range of broadcasting to on-demand programmes.”