Kent Belden’s The Only Agency to Acquire The Blogger Agent

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The Only Agency, a U.S. talent agency that represents fashion stylists, hair and makeup artists in the entertainment industry founded by Kent Belden, is set to acquire The Blogger Agent, a London-based talent agency representing beauty influencers and digital creators across the U.K., Europe and the Middle East.

The deal will give TOA’s clients, many of whom have public followings built around their editorial and behind-the-scenes work, a direct path into creator representation and brand partnerships. In return, the Blogger Agent’s creators will have access to TOA’s New York/Los Angeles-based platform and production network, giving them a direct foothold in the U.S. market.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, The Blogger Agent’s roster of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment clients have a combined social following of more than 100 million. Under the terms of the deal, the agency will continue to operate under its existing name, with its London-based team joining The Only Agency.

“The Blogger Agent has built an exceptional business and a powerful roster of creators with real influence and cultural relevance, particularly across fashion and beauty,” Belden said in a statement. “Our talent creates the looks and images that shape fashion and beauty and The Blogger Agent’s creators bring those looks to audiences every day, allowing us to create a truly global talent platform.”

“Fashion and beauty are increasingly shaped across red carpets, editorials, campaigns and creator feeds,” he added. “Together we can create more opportunities for talent worldwide, give brands new ways to connect creative direction with digital influence, and preserve the entrepreneurial spirit and personal approach that has made both companies so successful.”

The move comes as talent and media businesses are moving to capture a larger share of the creator economy as brands continue to shift their marketing spend toward influencer and creator partnerships. It also comes as two agencies look to expand the reach of their representation businesses globally.

As part of the deal, The Blogger Agent founder Claudia Bish will oversee expansion efforts in the U.S. and the Middle East, with a focus on signing talent and developing opportunities in those markets.

“The Only Agency shares our belief that great talent deserves thoughtful, strategic representation and that the strongest partnerships are built for the long term,” Bish said in a statement. “Joining forces gives our creators access to new opportunities, relationships and markets while allowing us to build on everything we’ve created so far. I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to expand our presence in the U.S. and Middle East and bring even more opportunities to our talent.”

Qualia Legacy Advisors served as exclusive sell-side advisor to The Blogger Agent on the transaction.

“The Blogger Agent has built a category-defining roster in the beauty influencer space,” Qualia Legacy Advisors managing partner Isaac Palmer said in a statement. “The Only Agency is exactly the right partner to help that platform scale globally.”

“This combination creates a powerful two-way ecosystem,” Aaron Meyerson, Qualia’s managing director, added. “Elite stylists and artists can build personal brands as influencers, and established digital creators can elevate their profiles by working alongside top-tier celebrity talent.”



