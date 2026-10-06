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Trump Applauds Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: ‘I’m Glad They Let It Go’

“It’s gonna be a great company. They’re terrific people,” the president says of David Ellison’s $110 billion deal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 09, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump will headline the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention as he aims to highlight his administration’s achievements and rally support for GOP candidates just two months before the upcoming elections being held on November 3. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
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President Donald Trump welcomed the completion of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery’s $110 billion merger Tuesday, saying he was “glad they let it go” as the deal created Skydance, the newly combined media giant led by David Ellison.

“I’m happy about that. That’s great,” Trump told reporters at the White House after learning that the deal had officially closed.

“It’s gonna be a great company. They’re terrific people, and it’s gonna be a great company,” Trump said. “That’s a great merger. I’m glad they let it go.”

The president’s comments put a political coda on one of the media industry’s most closely watched transactions, which required federal approval while Ellison’s relationship with Trump and his plans for CNN and CBS News remained under intense scrutiny.

Paramount CEO David Ellison and President Donald Trump (Credit: Getty Images)
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The Justice Department cleared the merger in June, determining that the combination was unlikely to harm competition. The transaction later faced a lawsuit from 12 Democratic state attorneys general before Paramount reached a settlement that was approved by a federal judge Sept. 30.

That agreement included provisions aimed at protecting the editorial independence of CNN and CBS News, including the creation of an editorial independence board to establish guiding journalism principles for both organizations.

Those questions followed Skydance into its first day as a combined company.

During a companywide town hall Tuesday, Ellison told employees that he “believe[s] deeply in journalism” and called CNN and CBS News “a vital part of our democracy.” He also said he supported CNN’s legal challenge to the Trump administration’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access.

Ellison has repeatedly sought to push back on concerns that his ties to Trump could influence the company’s news divisions.

The relationship nevertheless became part of the backdrop to the merger. Earlier this year, Ellison hosted a private Washington dinner attended by Trump while the Warner Bros. Discovery transaction was still awaiting federal approval.

Trump spoke at the gathering, which also included CBS News executives and senior members of his administration.

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, speaks during CinemaCon 2026 - Paramount Pictures invites you to an exclusive presentation highlighting its upcoming slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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