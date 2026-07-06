Versant to Acquire Golf Simulation Tech Company Full Swing for $530 Million

Versant has agreed to acquire golf and baseball simulator Full Swing for $530 million in cash, subject to price adjustments.

Full Swing, which is controlled by Bruin Capital and a group of minority investors, will add an interactive sports platform to Versant’s portfolio, offering immersive simulation, launch monitors, virtual greens, integrated software and performance data. It will also build on Versant’s leadership in golf, which includes Golf Channel, GolfNow and GolfPass.

“Full Swing is exactly the kind of strategic platform that reflects how we are building Versant: investing in our core markets, extending the reach of our iconic brands and creating new ways to serve passionate audiences,” Versant CEO Mark Lazarus said in a statement. “Sports are becoming more interactive, more data-driven and more connected, and Full Swing allows us to build on that momentum. Starting from our strength in golf, we see an opportunity to scale a multi-sports technology platform for athletes, coaches, consumers and fans.”

Following the closing of the deal in the second half of 2026, Full Swing will operate within Versant’s Digital Platforms and Ventures portfolio led by Will McIntosh. Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters will join Versant, reporting to McIntosh.

“Full Swing will add a powerful performance layer to Versant, bringing interactive products, precise data and immersive software to players wherever they engage, including at home, on the range, in venues or with coaches,” McIntosh shared. “We have long admired what Ryan and his leadership team have built at Full Swing and look forward to welcoming them to the Versant family as we work together to extend the platform’s reach and impact across training, competition and entertainment.”

“This is an exciting next chapter for Full Swing. Joining Versant gives us the scale and distribution to bring our technology to even more golfers, athletes and fans, while staying focused on what we do best — building the most connected and immersive way to play and train,” Dotters added. “We’re proud of what our team has built, and we look forward to growing it alongside Versant’s portfolio of iconic brands.”

Gibson Dunn acted as legal advisor to Versant. Moelis acted as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Bruin.