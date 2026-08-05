ABC News Digital Staff Seeks to Unionize With WGA East

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ABC News Digital employees announced Wednesday that they are seeking to unionize with the Writers Guild of America East and have requested voluntary recognition from Disney.

According to the WGA East, the proposed bargaining unit of nearly 50 staffers includes reporters, producers, editors, social media producers and other editorial employees across ABC News Digital. If recognized, the unit would negotiate its first collective bargaining agreement with the company, following their unanimous vote.

The employee organizing committee said in a statement that they were motivated by issues such as compensation, benefits, job security and workplace protections, while also seeking a greater voice in workplace decisions.

The WGA East already represents a separate bargaining unit at ABC News under its national broadcast agreement, which covers on-air correspondents, producers and other broadcast employees. The union further noted that the ABC News Digital employees are seeking voluntary recognition from the company as the next step in the organizing process.

The announcement comes as union representation has continued to expand across digital news organizations in recent years, with newsroom employees increasingly organizing around issues including compensation, workplace protections and editorial working conditions.

Neither ABC News nor the WGAE immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.