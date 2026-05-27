Condé Nast Settles With Union 6 Months After Staffers Fired Over HR Confrontation

Six months after Condé Nast staffers were fired after confronting the company’s head of HR on camera over recent layoffs, the union has reached a settlement with the publisher over the employees’ subsequent firing, TheWrap has learned.

On Nov. 5, 2025, editorial staff confronted the company’s head of HR over layoffs and followed him down a hallway while he directed them to go back to work. The encounter quickly grew tense, with the executive attempting to leave as union members continued pressing him to respond — portions of the exchange were captured on video and later leaked to the media.

The following day, four union members — Bon Appétit’s Alma Avalle, Condé Nast Entertainment’s Ben Dewey, Wired’s Jake Lahut and The New Yorker’s Jasper Lo — were fired. Five other union members were suspended over conduct the company said “violated company policies.”

The Condé Nast union denounced the dismissals as illegal and launched a public campaign in support of the employees, who became known internally as “the Fired Four.”

Almost six months after the initial incident, the union has reached a settlement with Condé Nast over the disciplinary action, according to media reports. Under the agreement, three of the four employees had their status changed from terminated to voluntary resignation. Each will receive nearly two years of pay along with positive letters of recommendation.

“Our fight as a union is about more than a single contract; it is about ensuring workers’ rights to a just workplace,” Susan DeCarava, president of The NewsGuild of New York, said. “When employers attempt to undermine our rights, we will organize, fight back, and hold them accountable. This settlement sends a forceful message: workers united in solidarity have the power to push back against bully union-busting bosses and demand their workplaces be governed by respect rather than fear.”

Lahut, the remaining “fired four” member, took to social media sharing the news and sharing that he decided not to accept Condé Nast’s offer and will be “looking forward” to his day in court.

Some personal news, as they say:



I’m so stoked for the rest of the Fired Four getting this deal. Conde is giving them nearly two years of backpay.



They offered me 4 months. In the absence of a serious offer, I’m looking forward to my day in court.https://t.co/05MzbD6f4v — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) May 27, 2026

More to come…