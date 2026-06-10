DGA Strikes 4-Year Agreement With Major Studios

The Directors Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the union confirmed on Tuesday.

Per the DGA, the new four-year collective bargaining agreement will be presented to the National Board for approval, after which details of the deal will be shared with Guild members for review, consideration and ratification.

The union also noted that, “consistent with the Guild’s longstanding practice,” the terms of the agreement will not be released publicly until the board has been able to complete its review.

The studio group released its own statement on the tentative deal Tuesday evening, writing, “The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the DGA. We appreciate the hard work and commitment of our guild partners in achieving a fair deal that helps advance a stable and successful entertainment industry.”

The agreement came exactly three weeks before the current one was set to expire on June 30. Talks between the DGA and AMPTP have been underway since May 11.

With the announcement of the DGA tentative agreement, AMPTP has officially reached four-year agreements with all three of the major entertainment guilds.

As we reported last week, SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying its new bargaining agreement with AMPTP, with 91.42% of voting members voting in favor.

As for the Writers Guild of America, it voted to ratify the union’s new deal back in April. Like with the SAG-AFTRA members, WGA members were hugely in favor of the new deal, with 90.4% in favor of ratification of the deal.