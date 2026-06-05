SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify New Contract With Over 91% Approval

SAG-AFTRA members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying its new bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, with 91.42% of voting members voting in favor.

Among the votes cast, there were 8.58% votes against with a return of 19.25%. The union announced the results Thursday after a three-week voting period that began on May 14.

“I’m proud of our SAG-AFTRA membership and the strength they continue to show when we move together with a shared purpose,” SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said in a statement. “This agreement builds on the foundation members fought to establish and carries that work into the next chapter of our industry. It delivers meaningful gains in compensation, strengthens protections around artificial intelligence and digital identity, reinforces the long-term security of members’ benefit plans and recognizes the realities of how performers work today.”

He continued: “Our members have always understood that protecting the future of this profession means preparing for change before it arrives. This agreement reflects that commitment and the collective power of this union.”

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland , SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator, expressed a similar sentiment, noting, “Our objective was to build on the historic gains achieved in prior negotiations by securing new protections and opportunities for members in an industry that continues to evolve rapidly. This agreement delivers on those goals and addresses critical issues, bringing the long-desired path to merger of our benefit plans into focus, implementing stringent rules that will ensure synthetics remain the exception in our industry instead of the rule, and bringing meaningful increases in residuals and other forms of compensation across our membership.”

As he went on, Crabtree-Ireland explained that “this agreement positions our members to shape the future of this business while protecting the value of human performance and creativity.”

In response to the news, a spokesperson for AMPTP shared with TheWrap: “The AMPTP and its member companies congratulate SAG-AFTRA on ratifying its new contract. This agreement delivers meaningful improvements in wages, pension and health benefits, streaming residuals, and performer protections.”

The statement continued, “SAG-AFTRA’s leadership brought a genuine commitment to partnership, and together with the WGA agreement, these deals demonstrate what is possible when the industry works toward practical solutions that support its long-term stability. We look forward to building on that momentum.”

SAG-AFTRA was the first union to begin negotiations with the AMPTP in this labor contract cycle, opening talks in February for five weeks before going on a pause in March to allow the AMPTP to begin scheduled talks with the Writers Guild of America. SAG-AFTRA resumed talks in late April and announced a tentative deal on May 2.

As part of the agreement, the SAG-Producers Pension Plan and AFTRA Retirement Fund will be combined into a single merged plan with an additional 1% to the studio contribution rate. The merge is expected to be completed by January 1, 2028, nearly 16 years after SAG and AFTRA merged in 2012.

Another big addition to the contract is new rules regarding synthetic performers, AI-generated actors that are not direct replicas of real-life actors. Synthetic performers became a hot-button topic in Hollywood last year after the rise of the AI-generated Tilly Norwood.

As part of the new contract, the AMPTP member studios have agreed to “overwhelmingly” use union actors while SAG-AFTRA has reserved the right to negotiate with any union production over planned use of synthetic performers, wherein producers will have to demonstrate that the synthetics will bring “significant additional value” to a production.

While SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP did not establish defined terms to what “significant additional value” is, the contract does note that producers would have to prove that the synthetic performer would bring significant value not just compared to a union performer, but also to a digital replica of a union performer.

“With a digital replica, that AI performance is based on the voice and likeness of a union performer that is owed compensation and has consent protections,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Crabtree-Ireland told TheWrap last month. “And that is the primary difference between a replica and a synthetic. There’s very little distinction between the two in terms of capabilities, so I think that narrows the use of synthetics in a very significant way.”

If SAG-AFTRA and producers cannot reach an agreement on synthetic performer use, the union reserves the right to bring the matter to an arbitrator “seeking damages in an amount that will not necessarily be limited to the compensation that would have been paid to a natural performer for rendering the performance for which the Synthetic was used,” according to the summary of the agreement.

In addition, SAG-AFTRA negotiated increased payouts from studios to the recently established streaming compensation fund. Going forward, films and TV shows that are viewed by 20% of a streaming service’s subscriber base in the first 90 days of release trigger a payment to the union fund equivalent to 35% of the residuals owed to actors, a bump from 25% in the previous contract.

Insiders with knowledge of the talks told TheWrap that the increased payout was a compromise between the two sides as SAG-AFTRA was seeking a lower viewership threshold to trigger the fund contributions.

With the SAG-AFTRA contract now in place, all that remains in this year’s contract cycle is the Directors Guild of America, which has been in talks with the AMPTP since May 11. Updates to the guild’s health plan and AI protections are also expected to be key issues for the DGA as the two sides continue talks ahead of the June 30 contract expiration date.