AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron’s Pay Hit $14.9 Million in 2025

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron raked in $14.98 million in total compensation for 2025, up 31.9% from $11.4 million in 2024.

His package included a $1.56 million base salary, $7.4 million in stock awards, $6 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $36,098 in “other” compensation, which included $14,000 in 401(k) match contributions, $16,068 in life insurance premiums and a $6,030 tax gross-up.

In comparison, the median AMC Theatres employee made $12,756 in total compensation, putting the CEO pay ratio at 1,174 to 1.

Aron’s pay package comes after AMC grew adjusted EBITDA 12.7% to $387.5 million in 2025 and achieved all-time records for admissions revenue per patron, food and beverage revenue per patron and total revenue per patron.

As of the end of 2025, the company had approximately 39 million member households enrolled in its Stubs loyalty program across A-List, Premiere, Premiere GO and Insider membership tiers.

“We entered 2025 optimistic that industry box office performance would experience material growth. However, changes to the movie release schedules and weaker than expected consumer demand for the titles released affected the industry’s recovery,” the company wrote in its latest proxy filing. “As a result, the North American industry box office only improved modestly year-over-year, rising approximately 1.5%.”

AMC also received $244 million in new financing to refinance debt maturing in 2026 and raised $169.6 million in net proceeds through the sale of equity to further bolster its balance sheet. The company finished the year with $428 million in cash.

Shares of AMC Theatres are up 41.26% in the past month, but are down 43.6% in the past six months, 9.6% year to date and 45% in the past year.