Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble’s Pay Rose 10% to $10.8 Million in 2025

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble raked in $10.8 million in total compensation in 2025, up 10% from the $9.82 million he made in 2024.

The package included a $1 million base salary, $6.5 million in stock awards, $3.2 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $115,439 in “other” compensation, which included $21,950 in 401(k) and HSA matching contributions, $8,655 in company-paid life, group and disability insurance premiums and $84,834 in dividends paid on restricted stock and vested performance stock units.

The median employee received $11,718 in total compensation, putting the pay ratio with Gamble at 923 to 1.

In 2025, Cinemark entertained 193 million moviegoers globally, generated total revenue of $3.1 billion, all-time high food and beverage revenue of $1.2 billion and their highest-grossing domestic box office results since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also delivered $177 million in free cash flow and $578 million in adjusted EBITDA, fully retired their pandemic-related debt, invested $219 million in theater preservation and enhancement projects and returned $315 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cinemark operated 496 theaters and 5,637 screens in the U.S. and Latin America.

“Our results are the byproduct of extraordinary perseverance, ingenuity, and execution by our sensational Cinemark team, strategic guidance and oversight of our highly experienced Board of Directors, and the benefits we are deriving from years of disciplined investments and operating advancements,” Gamble said in a letter to shareholders. “Looking ahead, we believe Cinemark is set up for success and uniquely positioned within our industry as we continue to operate within a dynamic and evolving media and entertainment landscape. We look forward to a compelling film slate in 2026, as well as a multitude of opportunities that are fully within our control to create incremental value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Cinemark shares closed at $28.54 apiece on Wednesday and are up 16% in the past year, 21% year to date and 1.9% in the past six months.