Lachlan Murdoch’s Fox Corp. Pay Jumps to $33 Million After Family Succession Deal

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch received a $33 million pay package during the company’s 2025 fiscal year, representing a nearly $10 million increase from 2024 just weeks after Rupert Murdoch struck a succession deal with the rest of his children.

Murdoch’s pay package for fiscal 2025, which ended June 30, included a $3 million base salary, $10.6 million in stock awards, $2.75 million in option awards and $10.7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. It also included $4 million related to a change in the value of retirement benefits and $2 million that was largely tied to a residential security plan. Fox Corp. disclosed the payouts in a proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The salary was an increase from a $23.8 million package in 2024 and a $21.8 million total in 2023. The disclosure came three weeks after Lachlan and his father, Rupert, settled a lengthy legal battle with Lachlan’s siblings over control of the family’s media empire after Rupert’s death.

It also came as Fox Corp. is said to take a stake in a government-approved consortium of companies that will control TikTok in the U.S., joining companies Oracle and Dell CEO Michael Dell.

The family resolution, unveiled Sept. 8, will see siblings James, Prudence and Elisabeth become beneficiaries of a new trust that will pay them out roughly $1.1 billion to relinquish their stakes in Fox Corp. and its sister company, News Corp. Lachlan Murdoch will become part of a new trust with his half-sisters, Grace Murdoch and Chloe Murdoch.

“News Corp’s board of directors welcomes these developments and believes that the leadership, vision and management by the Company’s Chair, Lachlan Murdoch, will continue to be important to guiding the Company’s strategy and success,” News Corp. said in a statement earlier this month.