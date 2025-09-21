Donald Trump Says Murdochs, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell Among Stewards of Proposed TikTok Deal | Video

Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch are both part of the proposed TikTok deal, Donald Trump said Sunday. The president also named Larry Ellison and Michael Dell as part of the arrangement while speaking on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing.”

“Larry Ellison’s [involved]. He’s involved. He’s a great guy. Michael Dell is involved,” Trump told host Peter Doocy. “I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved. You know Lachlan is? It’s a very unusual name, Lachlan Murdoch … Rupert is probably going to be in the group.”

Trump on the TikTok deal: "A man named Lachlan is involved. Lachlan Murdoch … Rupert is probably gonna be in the group." pic.twitter.com/Ox6SqWwbHT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2025

He continued, “I think they’re going to be in the group. A couple of others, really great people, very prominent people. And they’re also American patriots, you know, they love this country. So I think they’re going to do a really good job.”

Lachlan Murdoch, currently the CEO of Fox Corp., recently settled a years-long legal fight with his siblings that left him in charge of the family’s vast media empire.

Trump extended the deadline for the deal by another three months — the fourth such extension — on September 17. “Any details of the TikTok framework are pure speculation unless they are announced by this administration,” a senior White House official told TheWrap.