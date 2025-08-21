Creatorverse: The White House Joining TikTok Means It’s Safe, Right?

Hello Creatorverse readers,

So about that TikTok ban … it really looks like it’s not going to happen, right? That’s what many of the app’s users seem to think, especially after this week.

If you need a refresher, Trump first proposed the TikTok ban all the way back in 2020. But it wasn’t until 2024 that the House of Representatives, Senate and Biden passed a bill requiring ByteDance to either sell the app to U.S. investors or face a country-wide ban.

That first deadline was for Jan. 19. Then it was delayed. And delayed again. And delayed again. Now the deadline is set for Sept. 17, less than a month away.

Though TikTok hasn’t said anything officially, there are three major reasons why people think a sale may actually happen this time:

The White House made a TikTok account this week. Why would you make an account for a platform you’re about to axe?

this week. Why would you make an account for a platform you’re about to axe? TikTok announced an update to its Community Guidelines last Friday that will take effect on Sept. 13. Kinda weird to go to all that legal trouble for something that’s about to go away.

last Friday that will take effect Kinda weird to go to all that legal trouble for something that’s about to go away. There have been a flurry of reports about potential buyers and replacement apps.

But as this saga has dragged on, TikTokers just seem tired of this back-and-forth and are increasingly asking for this to end, even if it means losing their beloved app. That’s the sentiment Lisa Remillard, a journalist with over 3.8 million TikTok followers who’s covered the ban since 2020, told me.

“Once it does change or go away, there’s going to be a lot of shock that it’s actually happening,” she said.

Their frustration may also be impacting TikTok’s numbers. Though the company didn’t respond when asked for comment, both Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, and Later, a social media scheduling company, found there was a slight dip in U.S. daily active users around key moments in the ban. Sensor Tower also found that daily time spent on the app in the U.S. dropped almost 13% from 2023 to 2025 (Though TikTok’s increased ad load may be a factor there).

Looking ahead to September, there are two major questions to keep in mind:

If TikTok is banned, where will users go next? Given the hatred TikTok users have for Reels, YouTube Shorts seems like a likelier option.

If TikTok survives, will users accept its new owners? That doesn’t seem likely based on my feed.

No matter how it shakes out, it seems like we’re closer than ever to an actual answer. Now, onto the rest.

Kayla Cobb

Senior Reporter

kayla.cobb@thewrap.com

What’s New

Taylor Swift pushed “New Heights” to … new heights

Or at least to the top of YouTube’s podcasting chart. The podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce was No. 1 during the week of Aug. 11 to 17. “New Heights” has performed well in the past; according to Edison Research, it had the 10th largest audience in the second quarter. But the Swifties really took it to the next level. In the week since the episode was posted, Swift’s two-hour interview has amassed over 20 million views (Joe Rogen’s interview with Donald Trump still holds the YouTube podcast viewership record with 59 million views).

Roblox is about to be flooded with lawsuits tied to its child endangerment problem

It’s been a hard month for Roblox. After debuting its new age verification system, Wired revealed that the gaming platform with a massive underage fanbase is about to be flooded with lawsuits claiming the platform facilitated sexual exploitation and grooming. The number of suspected child sexual exploitation cases Roblox itself reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) jumped 3,455% from 2019 to 2024.

That’s not all. Roblox user and YouTuber Schlep — known for targeting alleged predators on Roblox — was banned from the platform and sent a cease and desist letter. Roblox Co-Founder Matt Kaufman seemed to address Schelp’s ban in a recent post that discussed “vigilante groups” and the “slow approach” the company used to understand their actions. Adding to the drama, last Friday “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen announced he’s working on a Roblox documentary with Schlep.

YouTube drafts Deestroying, Kay Adams and Peter Overzet for its NFL game, and Netflix bets on Mark Rober

Pay attention to the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Sept. 5. YouTube’s first-ever exclusive game could be the template for live sports to come. In addition to announcing several well known commentators like Rich Eisen, YouTube also announced that creators Deestroying (aka Donald De La Haye), Kay Adams and Peter Overzet would be covering the game.

Netflix also increased its bet on creators this week, announcing a competition show with former NASA engineer Mark Rober, who has 70.5 million subscribers on YouTube. The currently unnamed show will be EPed by Jimmy Kimmel and scheduled for 2026.

Sports products & strategy vice president Brian Marshall during ESPN’s 2025 Direct to Consumer Press Event. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

ESPN is launching its own TikTok knockoff

Get ready for Verts. Described as a swipe-able and personalized shortform vertical video feed, the offering will feature highlights, reactions and user-generated content. It’s all part of ESPN’s new app, which launched today. The streaming service will cost $29.99 per month for the Unlimited plan and $11.99 per month for the Select plan.

Webtoon is pivoting to video to attract Gen Z

The user-generated comic and manga creation hub will be adapting 14 English-language comics into episodic videos designed for vertical scrolling. More episodes and titles are expected to be added throughout the year, and the hope is this new initiative will attract more Gen Z viewers. The company has about 150 million users across its comic hub and its user-generated writing platform Wattpad.

TikTok is betting on college and tennis

In a move reminiscent of Facebook’s early days, TikTok introduced Campus Verification, an option that lets college students connect to their classmates after they confirm their school enrollment. The platform also announced a global content partnership with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Fans and athletes will be able to connect through a Tennis Creator Network, which will give TikTokers access to ATP events, and select creators will also be sent to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. So far, TikTok interest in #tennis has grown 30% in 2025 and accounts for 1.8 million posts.

Who to Watch

Jam

Jam was one of three creators who were featured during a panel about film accounts that drive audiences to theaters at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival. But the reason I’m highlighting her (j_watches) over Meg Hughes and Indigo Stafford is because of the breadth of her recommendations. Buzzy new theatrical films, underrated indie fare, forgotten Netflix shows, Chinese short dramas — Jam reviews them all, lending the same degree of respect to all different forms of art.

