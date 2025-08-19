YouTube Taps Former NFL Player Cam Newton and Creator Deestroying for Chiefs-Chargers Brazil Game

YouTube will be combining traditional on-air talent with creators for its first exclusive NFL live broadcast. The social platform announced 13 sports personalities and YouTube creators who will be narrating the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers game in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5.

The game will be available to watch for free on YouTube and YouTube TV. Coverage will begin with YouTube’s pre-game show at 7 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BRT (local time), and the game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BRT.

Rich Eisen, the Emmy-nominated sportscaster who has worked with the NFL Network since 2003, will lead the charge in the booth. He will be joined by game analyst, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and MVP Kurt Warner as well as rules analyst Terry McAulay, who worked as an NFL official for roughly 20 years. Telemundo sports commentator René Giraldo will be responsible for the play-by-play in Spanish, and former NFL kicker Edgar Lopez will offer color commentary in Spanish.

Veteran sideline correspondent Stacey Dales will be reporting live from the field at Corinthians Arena. He will be joined by YouTube creator and former kicker Deestroying, aka Donald De La Haye. Deestroying has 6.3 million followers on YouTube.

The pregame show will be broadcast live from São Paulo and the NFL Network’s Los Angeles studios. In Brazil, the show will be hosted by Kay Adams, a sports media personality as well as the host of “Up and Adams” on YouTube, and Cam Newton, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL MVP. Adams’ “Up and Adams” has 510,000 followers on YouTube. As for the L.A.-based pregame team, that will be composed of former NFL players Derek Carr, Brandon Marshall and Tyrann Mathieu as well as Peter Overzet, a YouTube creator with 19,900 followers who specializes in fantasy sports.

Finally, Adams and Newton will return to provide their expert analysis, game recaps and highlights for the postgame show. Dales will provide player and coach interviews, and Deestroying will share insights from his experience on the sidelines.

“By merging NFL legends and seasoned pros alongside top YouTube creators, we are connecting two worlds that already call YouTube home,” Angela Courtin, VP of Sports and Entertainment Marketing at YouTube, said. “This broadcast lineup is intentionally designed to merge the deep analytical insights of traditional sports coverage with the community-driven energy from our creators. Together they have a combined reach of almost 11 million subscribers on YouTube, spanning across every generation of football fan — an experience that could only be built on YouTube.”

Previously, YouTube and the NFL announced the Grammy-winning Karol G would be performing at the halftime show. Additional details about the pregame, in-game and postgame will be announced at a later date, including upcoming cameos and content from some of the biggest names on the platform.