TikTok in Final Talks to Be Bought by Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz

The U.S. version of TikTok may be purchased by an investor consortium that includes Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz. This is according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The news comes a day ahead of TikTok’s Sept. 17 deadline to either be purchased by U.S. shareholders or risk being banned in the country.

Representatives for TikTok, Oracle, Silver Lake, Horowitz or the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The threat of a TikTok ban has loomed over the country across the past few administrations. It started near the end of Donald Trump’s first term in office, with the then-president signing an executive order in August 2020 banning any transactions between U.S. companies and ByteDance (the Chinese company that owns TikTok). Soon after, he signed a follow-up order giving ByteDance a 90-day window to divest itself of TikTok in the United States. The potential consequence of not doing so would be a ban of the popular video application in the U.S.

Five years later, this can has been kicked down the road several times over. When Joe Biden assumed office in 2021, he repealed this executive order, buying the app more time to avoid its U.S. removal. During Biden’s term, however, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress, sharing concerns that China-based employees had accessed the personal information of American citizens through the social media service. Toward the end of Biden’s term, he signed a bill calling for the sale or banning of TikTok. The bill gave TikTok 270 days to sell — a deadline that has long since passed. The app faced a temporary blackout in the United States in January 2025 at the time of this deadline.

When Trump returned to office in 2025, so too did his calls for a TikTok divestment. The president presented a new deadline for the company to take action in finding new U.S. owners for TikTok, which has since been delayed three times over. The final deadline was set for Wednesday, Sept. 17.