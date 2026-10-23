IATSE Names Jillian Arnold Union’s First-Ever Labor & Technology Intelligence Officer

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has named Jillian Arnold as its first-ever Labor & Technology Intelligence Officer.

In her new role, Arnold will help the union navigate the impact of AI and emerging technologies on the crafts, jobs and working conditions of entertainment workers in the United States and Canada. She will bridge the gap between the growing role of technology in the workplace and IATSE’s commitment to ensuring that motion pictures, television, stagecraft, trade shows and broadcast productions remain authentically made by humans.

“Jillian has been a leader on artificial intelligence and its impact on the labor movement,” IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. “In this new role, she’ll be a resource and a voice representing members on both sides of the border as we navigate public policy and workplace challenges relating to the development and implementation of these new tools.”



“Companies that employ members on both sides of the border may choose to deploy certain AI technologies in different jurisdictions but not in others,” IATSE Director of Canadian Affairs John M. Lewis added. “With the creation of this new role, members in Canada and United States will have the benefit of an expert voice who can help ensure their interests are protected at the bargaining table.”

Prior to her new role, Arnold served as chair of IATSE’s Artificial Intelligence Subcommittee during the union’s 2024 negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), helping examine the implications of AI for its members.

In 2020, she became the first woman and the first video engineer elected president of IATSE Local 695 in the union’s 90-year history. In that role, she represented production sound, video and projection workers in the Hollywood jurisdiction. She was elected to a second term in 2023.

“Technology has been a defining part of my entire career,” Arnold said. “I’ve seen firsthand how technological innovation can expand what workers are capable of achieving. I’ve also seen why workers need a meaningful voice in determining how technologies are developed and integrated into the workplace. I’m excited to bring those experiences together in this new role and help ensure that technological progress strengthens our crafts and the people who perform them.”