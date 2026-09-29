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Producers Guild Elects Donna Gigliotti, Mike Farah as Presidents

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning producers succeed Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain as chiefs of the trade org

Donna Gigliotti and Mike Farah, Producers Guild presidents
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The Producers Guild of America has elected “Shakespeare in Love” Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti and “Between Two Ferns” Emmy winner Mike Farah as its next presidents, succeeding the outgoing Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain.

Gigliotti became the third woman in history to win the Best Picture Oscar as part of the “Shakespeare in Love” producer team and has received additional nominations as producer of “Hidden Figures,” “The Reader” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

She earned an Emmy nomination in 2019 for producing the Academy Awards telecast for ABC and received a second nomination in 2023 for producing the documentary “Wuhan Wuhan.” Gigliotti also served a full six-year term on the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where she held leadership roles such as Governance Chair and Finance Chair.

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Farah is a three-time Emmy Award-winning producer with nearly two decades of experience across film and television. Early in his career, Farah worked as Stephanie Allain’s assistant and was recruited by her to join the Guild as he rose through the ranks. He began at Funny Or Die as its first producer in 2008 and went on to serve in a number of leadership roles, ascending to CEO.

His work has garnered three Emmys, including two for “Between Two Ferns” for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program in 2014 and 2015, and most recently for Outstanding Television Movie for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” in 2023.

Gigliotti and Farah take over at PGA as the organization is set to lobby for a federal film tax credit bill that was introduced in Congress last week. The PGA’s ongoing campaigns also include an initiative to expand studio-funded healthcare for all producers to allow them to receive essential benefits.

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“It is an incredible honor to serve as presidents of the Producers Guild of America at such a pivotal moment for our industry,” the pair said in a Tuesday statement. “We are deeply grateful to Donald and Stephanie for their leadership and dedication to the Guild, particularly as they helped guide our members through a period of profound change. The PGA has created a community that supports one another and a Mark that validates the work of a producer at the highest level.  The PGA is dedicated to embracing new opportunities for producers while maintaining a commitment to the core principles of producing: tenacity, perseverance and dedication to all aspects of the work.”

“Leading the Producers Guild has been an incredible privilege. We’re thrilled to pass the baton to Donna and Mike,” the outgoing PGA presidents added. “They share a genuine commitment to supporting producers and the work they do every day. At a moment of profound change across our industry, the Guild will benefit enormously from their distinct perspectives, deep experience and shared sense of purpose. We’re excited to see what they will build together and for the next chapter of the PGA under their leadership.”

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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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