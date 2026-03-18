SAG-AFTRA Promotes Arianna Ozzanto to Dual CFO-COO Role as Part of Leadership Promotions

SAG-AFTRA promoted four staffers to new roles inside the organization Tuesday, including the elevation of Arianna Ozzanto to dual Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

In an update issued by the union Tuesday evening, Ozzanto — who currently serves as the union’s Chief Financial Officer, and has been in this position since 2009 — was confirmed as the new dual CFO and COO.

Under this new position, Ozzanto will continue her duties as CFO, leading over the organization’s finance team. Additionally, broader oversight of the union’s administration and operations will now fall under her purview. This marks the next step of her 22 years with SAG-AFTRA, which has included positions as Senior Manager of Finance, Director of Finance and Strategy and National Director of Finance and Administration.

Jeffrey Bennett, Sarah Fowler and Jorge Aguirre also stepped into new positions at SAG-AFTRA.

“These promotions strengthen SAG-AFTRA’s staff leadership at a critical moment in our industry,” National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said of the promotions. “Each of these leaders brings their experience, vision and determination that will drive our work forward and deliver even stronger results for our members.”

Specifically, Bennett has been promoted to a new position for SAG-AFTRA: Chief Legal Officer (CLO). The CLO, who has served as the union’s General Counsel since 2021, will now oversee all legal and public policy matters for SAG-AFTRA. Bennett’s work with the organization has spanned more than 17 years, including collective bargaining agreement enforcement, union governance and advocacy at the federal and state levels.

Fowler will now move up to Bennett’s position, taking over duties as SAG-AFTRA’s General Counsel. This is a promotion from Senior Deputy General counsel, where Fowler has served since 2021. She has been with the organization since 2017 after working in private legal practice.

Aguirre, who joined SAG-AFTRA in 2016, will be promoted to National Director, Strategic Initiatives & Innovation. Aguirre most recently served as Director, National Strategic Initiatives for the union.

Along with these changes, SAG-AFTRA’s Center for Business Innovation has been brought under the National Executive Office of the union. Bennett and Aguirre will now oversee the Center for Business Innovation alongside the Chief Labor Policy Officer, Rebecca Damon.