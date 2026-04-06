SAG-AFTRA to Resume Contract Talks With AMPTP in April

SAG-AFTRA will resume its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on April 27, having previously held talks with the studio reps on a new TV/theatrical contract for five weeks.

The two sides made the joint announcement on Monday afternoon, two days after the AMPTP and Writers Guild of America reached a tentative deal on a new contract after just three weeks of negotiations. Both sides will be under a media blackout.

With this start date, SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP will have two additional weeks to negotiate before the Directors Guild of America is set to start its own negotiations on May 11. If a deal is not reached in that time period, it is expected that there will still be time after DGA negotiations to come to an agreement as SAG-AFTRA’s existing film/TV contract does not expire until June 30.

The opportunity for SAG-AFTRA talks to resume earlier than expected came after the WGA reached a deal with the AMPTP on Saturday, a dramatic departure from past contract negotiations where talks between the Writers Guild and studios were long, contentious and, in the case of 2007 and 2023, led to lengthy strikes.

But the WGA and AMPTP announced a deal this past Saturday night that promises to ensure the longterm solvency of the guild’s health plan, which saw its financial reserves depleted as contributions decreased amidst a drop in production greenlights and hiring of writers. The full tentative agreement is expected to be released later this week.

“The WGA Negotiating Committee has unanimously approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP for the 2026 Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA),” the guild shared over the weekend. “This deal protects writers’ health plan and puts it on a sustainable path, builds on gains from 2023, and helps address free work challenges. Members will receive more information in the coming days.”

“The AMPTP has reached a tentative agreement with the WGA,” the studio group echoed. “We look forward to building on this progress as we continue working toward agreements that support long-term industry stability.”