SoFi Stadium Workers Vote to Authorize Strike Days Before FIFA World Cup

SoFi Stadium workers, including cashiers, dishwasher, cooks, bartenders and more, voted to authorize a strike days before the FIFA World Cup was set to begin.

A spokesperson for UNITE HERE Local 11 shared on Friday evening that union members voted 96% in favor of authorizing a strike, which means workers for the stadium “could walk off the job at any moment if their demands are not met.”

Negotiations are set to continue Monday, which is four days before the USA v. Paraguay match is slated to occur at SoFi Stadium.

Per the union update, workers have made demands surrounding living wages, limits on AI, technology and subcontracting, as well as the right to strike if ICE come to the workplace.

On the topic of wages, the union explained that workers were looking for “pay that reflects the true cost of living in Los Angeles, including premium pay for World Cup and other mega-events, and payment to a housing fund to build housing for hospitality workers.”

Regarding their AI and technology concerns, the statement said negotiators were looking for “strong protections against the erosion of union jobs through unimpeded subcontracting and technology and automation.”

Finally, UNITE HERE Local 11, defended that workers should have the right to walk off the job if federal immigration enforcement enters SoFi Stadium, adding, “no worker should have to choose between their job and their freedom.”

A representative for SoFi Stadium did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, the FIFA World Cup consists of 104 matches, all of which will be broadcast live across Fox and Telemundo. While matches slated take place across North America, as the event is jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, is hosting eight matches for the FIFA World Cup. The first at SoFi Stadium, the aforementioned USA v. Paraguay match, is supposed to occur on Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. PT.