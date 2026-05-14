FIFA World Cup 2026: Madonna, Shakira and BTS Named Halftime Show Headliners

Madonna, Shakira and BTS were named the halftime show headliners for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Wednesday.

In a video update posted across social media, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Sesame Street’s Elmo, as well as the Muppets’ Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog, shared that the three acts were set to perform in the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. (Though, the stadium will be temporarily named the New York New Jersey Stadium during the duration of the World Cup.)

Watch the announcement below.

The halftime show for the world cup final will be curated by Martin, explaining his involvement in the video above, and produced by Global Citizen. Per the organization, the show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which works to improve access to quality education and football for children around the world.

The decision for a halftime show comes after FIFA debuted a similar set for the Club World Cup, where J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems were tapped as performers. Martin also curated that halftime performance.

The World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, with matches set to take place across North America as it’s jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico this year. It’s been 32 years since the United States last hosted the World Cup, where matches were held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit and New Jersey.

The World Cup will be broadcasted on Fox and Telemundo throughout its run.