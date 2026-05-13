Creatorverse: TV’s Upfront Season Is Starting to Embrace Creators

Hey Creatorverse readers,

Before this upfronts season began, I predicted it would be a creator-heavy week for TV networks begging for advertising dollars. In reality, it’s been more like a creator drip than an opening of the floodgates.

Legacy players NBCUniversal and Disney quietly alluded to the creator ecosystem instead of directly acknowledging it. Peacock announced it will be releasing a slate of unscripted microdramas starring Bravo talent this summer, capitalizing on a trend that’s becoming increasingly common both with creators and Hollywood.

And though Disney never said the word “creator,” “Dancing with the Stars” winner Robert Irwin (10 million TikTok followers counts, right?) announced he’ll be hosting a “DWTS” spin-off, and viral sensation the Savannah Bananas flipped onstage to reveal the Banana Bowl Championship would be coming to Disney+.

Fox, Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery were far more direct. Tubi CEO Anjali Sud sold the FAST platform to advertisers as a “path to bring creators to Hollywood,” noting that many of the most popular creators have put their work on the platform. Fox also highlighted Fox Creator Studios, a program that was launched in January designed to help creators develop IP, entertainment formats and apps.

As for Amazon, the megacorporation brought out rapper Tierra Whack to showcase Twitch. Whack opened her Twitch chat in real time, brought out rapper Ice Spice as a surprise guest and announced that select NBA and WNBA games during the upcoming season will be part of Twitch’s creator cast livestreams.

And the WBD-owned Food Network highlighted its food creator Hot List, which was created alongside TikTok. The network also announced it will be teaming up with TikTok for more in-person events, making more YouTube originals with creators and partnering with Nick DiGiovanni.

Netflix flexed its investment in creators far more than its peers, highlighting its podcasting slate as well as upcoming series from Salish and Jordan Matter, Mark Rober and Alan Chikin Chow. Alix Earle, who has an unscripted series with the streamer, also appeared during the event.

But what’s been most interesting about this upfront season is how creator powerhouses have been shifting to fit into the upfront mold. Last night, YouTube hosted a preview event for press that included a slate of upcoming shows like Kareem Rahma’s “Keep the Meter Running” and Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s “Outside Tonight.” This is a pretty notable shift from past YouTube presentations, which have focused more on the sheer number of viewers rather than giving advertisers a concrete schedule of splashy shows.

Naturally, MrBeast took things a step further with Beast Industries hosting its own upfront gathering with brand leaders and media executives. CEO Jeff Housenbold outlined the future of the company, noting that it’s no longer just a YouTube channel but “a next-generation media platform in the age of AI.” The company also shared that over any 90-day period, 1.3 billion unique people — which is roughly 15% of the world’s population — interact with MrBeast’s content and that 48% of MrBeast’s viewership comes from co-viewing on connected TVs.

Despite so many reports about ad dollars going to the creator economy and headlines about deals with major players, this upfronts season is proving that the TV industry still has its guard up. More traditional networks and streamers may be happy to partner with creators to expand their audiences, but when it’s time to show off in front of the ad community, creators are largely an afterthought.

Now onto the rest.

Kayla Cobb

Senior Reporter

kayla.cobb@thewrap.com

“CoComelon: The Melon Patch” (Credit: Moonbug Entertainment)

What’s New

IATSE goes on strike against the live-action “Cocomelon” series

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in “The Melon Patch.” Last Thursday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced it was striking against the live-action “Cocomelon” series, citing that the production was unwilling to provide “fair wages and benefits” to crew members. IATSE has also reported that the production has tried to hire replacement workers for striking crew members.

“Beast Games” was in a similar position with IATSE after the Prime Video original started to film Season 3 with non-union production workers. However, Beast Industries agreed to a deal with the guild on Monday. Bullet dodged.

Meta and YouTube push back against California’s social media addiction lawsuit

Meta has asked a Los Angeles judge to throw out the jury’s verdict from March, which found the company liable for a woman’s depression. The trial was a landmark one in the ongoing legal battle over whether or not social media platforms were designed to be harmful to younger users. Meta asked the judge who oversaw the trial to overturn the verdict or order a new trial. Google has also said it plans to appeal the case.

“The Amazing Digital Circus” surpasses $7.5 million in box office presales, and “Backrooms” is on track to hit $20 million

The finale of “The Amazing Digital Circus” has already surpassed $7.5 million in theatrical presales. That intense interest has led to the Glitch Production opening in 2,000 theaters rather than the initially reported 900 theaters.

Speaking of creators coming to theaters, Kane Parsons’ “Backrooms” is on track to hit $20 million during its opening weekend. The filmmaker also seems to be open to a sequel. During a recent interview, Parsons said “I expect to be seeing a little bit more [of the ‘Backrooms’] in the not-so-distant future.”

TheWrap

Twitch is cracking down on inflated livestreaming numbers

As live streaming has taken off, people are starting to wonder if those big numbers are legit. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy took a stand last week, announcing that streamers who are found inflating their numbers will have limits placed on their streams. Repeated rule breaking could lead to suspension.

Falsely boosting streaming numbers has become a big deal. Last week, IShowSpeed revealed his YouTube stream in the Dominican Republic actually peaked at 300,000 viewers instead of the previously reported 1.9 million viewers. YouTube has confirmed that Speed wasn’t the one to pay for the inflated views.

TikTok launches new creator discovery tool for advertisers, Creator AI Search

As part of its TikTok World summit today, the platform announced a new creator discovery tool for advertisers within TikTok One, the hub that brings creators, tools and agencies together. Creator AI Search uses AI to interpret advertising campaign briefs and analyze TikTok creator profiles to give advertisers a curated list of relevant creators. YouTube has a similar tool, continuing the trend of these companies using AI to facilitate relationships between creators and brands.

Disney plans to keep adding creator content to Disney+

Last fall, Disney launched its Creators Collection Initiative, an offering that added creator-led videos to Disney+ tied to the releases of “Predator: Badlands” and the live-action “Lilo & Stitch.” Disney plans to keep investing in that strategy.

“We’re going to continue to advance that work in the months ahead,” Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro said during last Wednesday’s earnings call for the company.

Key art of “Outside Tonight with Julian Shapiro-Barnum” (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Movers and Shakers

YouTube’s first late night show from Julian Shapiro-Barnum gets a June premiere date

“Outside Tonight with Julian Shapiro-Barnum” will premiere on the platform June 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Here are the other major creator dates YouTube announced during its press event last night:

Kareem Rahma’s “Keep the Meter Running”: May 13

Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s “Celebrity Substitute” Season 3: June 3

Cleo Abram’s “HUGE* If True”: Throughout spring and summer 2026

Johnny Harris’ “The Human Element”: Fall 2026

Hopescope’s “I Acted in a Microdrama” Winter 2026

Smosh appoints former Paramount exec Cory Midgarden as its first Chief Content Officer

Smosh, the comedy and sketch collective, has tapped Cory Midgarden, the former vice president of digital, social and streaming content at Paramount’s MTV Entertainment Studios, as its first Chief Content Officer. In this new role, Midgarden will oversee content strategy and development, talent and casting, brand and marketing as well as partnerships.

“Stories from a Stranger” is getting a companion podcast with Obama’s media company, Higher Ground

Hunter Prosper, known for the “Stories from a Stranger” video series, is getting a companion podcast for his viral channel. Former President Obama’s media company, Higher Ground, will partner with the series on this new project alongside Another Normal Day (AND Media) and Rabbit Grin Productions. The podcast is being described as “a welcoming space for honest, longform conversation about life, loss, resilience and human connection.”

Also, the Webbys were on Monday. Shonda Rhimes took home the Webby Streaming Person of the Year Award, and Josh Johnson hosted the show.

Who to Watch

Hunter Peterson

Spirit Airlines may not be out of business for long. Comedy creator Hunter Peterson (253,000 Instagram subscribers) has started a campaign for the people to buy the airline, and so far, fans have pledged $337 million to turn it into a co-op. Those are non-binding pledges, but still. There is a non-zero chance that a creator may become the CEO of Spirit Airlines 2.0, which is the most 2026 sentence there is.

Bonus Content

Issa Rae’s New Microdrama Series Nears 75 Million Views in First Week | Exclusive (via TheWrap)

Inside a Year of Chaos and Conflict at Kevin Hart’s Media Company (via Bloomberg)

I Work in Hollywood. Everyone Who Used to Make TV Is Now Secretly Training AI (via Wired)

Want more? Explore WrapPRO now.

This report provides a weekly deep dive into the creator economy. It highlights key trends, political and technological developments, data points and industry leaders all with the goal of making you smarter about this constantly evolving space.