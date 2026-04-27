Oprah to Create Video Podcasts for Amazon Under New Deal

Oprah is moving to Amazon.

The beloved former talk show host’s Harpo Entertainment struck a comprehensive multiyear deal with the tech giant that moves her The Oprah Podcast to Wondery for exclusive distribution and advertising rights. The deal also includes rights to the 25-season “The Oprah Winfrey Show” library and her franchises like Favorite Things and Oprah’s Book Club, which will be distributed across Amazon.

Financial terms of the deal, which was announced Monday, were not disclosed.

“Hosting this podcast allows me to continue the work I feel called to do – opening the door for conversations that matter,” said Oprah Winfrey in a statement. “The kind of conversations that remind us we’re not alone, and invite us to see ourselves and one another more clearly. Expanding our reach globally is an opportunity I embrace, as we continue to connect through stories that invite new ways of seeing and, hopefully, deepen understanding.”

“The Oprah Podcast” has nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube and releases new episodes weekly. Episodes will continue to be released on YouTube, but under the deal will now also be released across Amazon services — including Prime Video — through Wondery.

Winfrey’s podcast, which will expand to two new episodes a week starting this summer, now joins the likes of Dax Shepard and Travis and Jason Kelce in the Wondery family.

“Oprah Winfrey has built one of the most iconic, timeless brands in the world, spanning television, publishing, and beyond,” said Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch, and Games, Amazon. “Through this collaboration with Harpo Entertainment, we are bringing her voice to more people and expanding how her audiences engage with Oprah in ways only Amazon can deliver.”

Matt Sandler, GM of Creator Services, Amazon added “Long before the term ‘creator’ existed, Oprah was building a direct and deeply personal connection with audiences across generations – and that bond continues to grow. Creators are reshaping entertainment, and Oprah continues to pave the way. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with her on what’s ahead.”

CAA and Loeb & Loeb LLP negotiated the deal on behalf of Harpo Entertainment.