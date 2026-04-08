Oprah Steals Stephen Colbert’s Chair to Flip Interview on Him and Ask About His Impending Exit | Video

Oprah’s talk show may be long since ended, but on Tuesday night, she became host once more when she stole Stephen Colbert’s chair mid-interview. In fact, she flipped the entire interview on the CBS host.

Appearing on the CBS late night show in support of her new podcast, Oprah discussed her career, memories and more. Eventually though, she took a beat and checked in on Colbert about his impending exit, wanting to see how he’s handling things.

“Don’t go Oprah on me now,” Colbert jokingly retorted. “Don’t go — I know you’re Oprah, do you want to switch?”

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“Yeah I actually would,” she replied with a laugh.

And sure enough, the two talk show vets switched places. Oprah took over Colbert’s desk as Colbert trotted over to the guest couch, and both pretended like it was the start of a brand new interview.

“What an honor to be here, thank you Oprah,” Colbert joked.

Without missing a beat, Oprah launched into her questions. Noting that Colbert is just on the precipice of his show ending, she wondered what he is most excited to “release” when his tenure ends. Colbert’s answer was simple: nothing.

“Don’t want to let anything go, yet,” he said. “Because I still have a — it’s a white-knuckle grip on all these people who I love, who I’ve worked with all these years.”

Colbert added that he’s also reluctant to give up his audience, which Oprah fully understood. According to the former talk show host, the audience remains the piece of it all that she misses the most, even 15 years on from her own show.

You can watch the full exchange between Oprah and Stephen Colbert in the video above.