Meryl Streep Delightedly Hides From Stephen Colbert’s Audience During Raucous Welcome | Video

Meryl Streep was met with a very warm welcome by the audience of “The Late Show” on Wednesday night — so much so that the legendary actress briefly hid from it as she took her seat.

Stopping by the CBS late night show in support of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which hits theaters next month, Streep was immediately given a standing ovation as she took the stage. She graciously curtsied to the crowd when she reached her seat but, after actually sitting down, the applause didn’t even come close to stopping.

In fact, it only got louder, which prompted Streep to curl in on herself a bit, literally lifting her leg and hands up to hide behind them.

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“Hi! Yeah, people are very excited to see Meryl Streep, as you can tell,” Colbert quipped.

The host immediately thanked her for appearing, noting that she doesn’t often do a ton of press for her projects, particularly talk shows. That said, Colbert did recall that Streep appeared on “The Late Show” virtually, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And I didn’t get the same reception!” Streep joked, which resulted in another round of loud cheers and laughter.

“No,” Colbert agreed. “For those 15 months, we got a lot of respectful silence.”

Of course, Streep being Streep, she quickly collected herself, and the interview commenced properly, with no derailments. But, by the time it was finished, there was one issue the actress wanted to briefly touch on: President Trump’s SAVE Act.

Streep was succinct in her assessment, pointing out “pain in the neck” ramifications for women, and reminding the audience that “Women need to be heard.”