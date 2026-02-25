Brendan Carr Blasts ‘Out of Touch’ Media, Declares ‘This Isn’t Reagan’s FCC’

Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr defended his leadership of the agency during an interview as he claimed the mainstream news industry was “drastically out of touch with where the American people are.”

Carr spoke at Semafor’s “Restoring Trust in Media” summit on Wednesday, a media conference focused on how news executives and personalities are navigating an industry battling abysmal trust levels. Other speakers include Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie and Knight Foundation CEO Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, among others.

During the interview, Semafor editor in chief Ben Smith brought up criticism from former President Ronald Reagan’s FCC chairman Mark Fowler that Carr was making use of the agency’s public-interest rules as a “made-to-order jawboning instrument” against media companies,

“This isn’t Ronald Reagan’s FCC,” Carr shot back. “I think that’s a good thing.”

Carr’s tenure as the Trump administration’s top media enforcement officer has largely consisted of putting media and entertainment companies on guard, both through verbal threats and investigations. He launched an investigation last week into ABC’s “The View” for potentially violating its equal-time rule over its interview with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico, and he has said a longstanding precedent affording shows like “The View” and “The Late Show” exceptions to the rule may no longer hold.

The investigation came months after ABC’s parent company, Disney, suspended Jimmy Kimmel in September after Carr threatened the company over comments he made around the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Carr has launched probes into NPR, PBS and others since he became the agency’s chairman last year.