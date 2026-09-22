Right-Wing Livestreamer Clavicular Faces Rape and Drugging Charges Involving Minor | Report

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Clavicular, a right-wing livestreamer known for leading the “Looksmaxxing” trend, is facing charges of rape, drugging a person for sex and providing alcohol to a minor, according to a new report from The Bulwark.

Per the report, released Monday evening, charges were filed against the influencer in a Cape Cod courthouse on Sept. 8, with an arraignment date set for Oct. 14. Though, it does not appear that Clavicular has yet to be arrested, with his rep telling TheWrap that the report of the charges is overblown.

“Clavicular has not stepped foot in Cape Cod this month,” his rep told TheWrap Monday evening. “He’s primarily been in L.A. on a whirlwind media tour. Once again, The Bulwark is exaggerating like a tabloid. We appreciate TheWrap for fact-checking.”

The reported charges come nearly five months after the livestreamer was sued for battery and fraud by an influencer, named Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, in Miami, Fla.

The lawsuit, which was filed in April in Miami-Dade County, accused Clavicular of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud, as well as the unauthorized publication of her name and likeness. Per local reports, Mendoza claimed in her suit that in 2025, back when she was 16 years old, Clavicular paid her $1,000 to film content with him with the plan to make her the “female face for looksmaxxing.”

She alleged that, after creating several videos for the influencer, Clavicular had an Uber bring her to his parents’ home in Cape Cod, where she claimed she was given alcohol and later sexually assaulted by the livestreamer. Mendoza claimed she met with Clavicular on other instances, where he allegedly offered her drugs and alcohol.

“We are aware of the complaint recently filed against Mr. Peters. These are allegations only and remain unproven,” Clavicular’s attorney responded to the suit at the time. “Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time.”

Clavicular appeared to respond to the charges Monday, writing on X, “Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil.”

He noted in a separate post Monday evening, “Trying to get my attention in anyway possible, a lawsuit? Seriously… really petty of you.”