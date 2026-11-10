Trump’s FCC Nominee Faces Questions on Brendan Carr’s War With ABC, Kimmel

Danielle Thumann Severs, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Communications Commission, faced pointed questions at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Tuesday over Chairman Brendan Carr’s actions involving ABC and Jimmy Kimmel, pledging to protect broadcasters’ free speech rights while declining to criticize her longtime boss.

The hearing revisited the controversy surrounding ABC’s September 2025 suspension of Kimmel, which came hours after Carr warned broadcasters of potential regulatory consequences over the late night host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s killing. Although ABC reinstated Kimmel less than a week later, the dispute has continued, with Disney challenging the FCC’s subsequent decision to require eight ABC-owned stations to seek early license renewals. The agency argued in favor of the reviews over violations including unlawful discrimination, while ABC alleged the FCC and Trump administration are retaliating over its programming.

Committee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) cited the ABC licensing dispute and asked Severs whether she would commit to making decisions based on the law and the record rather than using the FCC’s authority to “pressure or punish a broadcaster for protected speech.”

“Yes,” Severs replied.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) cited Carr’s warning that broadcasters could face regulatory consequences over Kimmel’s political commentary. Asked whether the chairman had acted appropriately, Severs declined to offer a judgment.

“Those were his words. They were not my words,” she said, adding that she had not advised Carr on the matter and had not worked with him on media-related issues.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) questioned whether a station’s editorial decisions should factor into license renewals. Severs acknowledged that broadcasters have First Amendment protections but said the FCC could consider content when evaluating compliance with public-interest obligations.

“I don’t think that a decision should be made purely based on someone’s discontent with the content that’s being aired,” she said.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) challenged Severs to identify an instance in which she had disagreed with Carr during their years working together. She declined to provide an example.

In response to TheWrap’s inquiry about lawmakers’ concerns over the FCC’s treatment of broadcasters, an agency spokesperson praised Severs’ qualifications.

“She is an exceptionally talented and well qualified nominee,” the spokesperson said. “Over the next two years, under Chairman Carr’s leadership, the FCC will continue to deliver great results for the American people.”