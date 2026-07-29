22 Advocacy Groups Back Disney in FCC Fight: ‘The Government Is Violating the First Amendment’

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A coalition of 22 civil liberties and free speech organizations has lined up behind Disney in its escalating dispute with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), urging the company to continue fighting for First Amendment rights.

In an open letter to Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro, the coalition — led by the American Civil Liberties Union and including the National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Public Knowledge and TechFreedom — argues that the company’s legal fight with the FCC carries implications far beyond a single media company.

“We urge you to continue to defend and exercise your First Amendment rights, so that we can all continue to exercise ours,” the group wrote.

“This letter is about reminding Disney that when you’re standing up for yourself, you’re standing up for all of us,” Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the ACLU, told TheWrap on Wednesday. “Protecting the First Amendment for one means protecting the First Amendment for all.”

The letter marks the latest development in Disney’s increasingly public clash with the FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr. Earlier this month, the Commission ordered Disney to seek early license renewals for its eight owned-and-operated ABC television stations, years ahead of schedule, while also scrutinizing whether “The View” complied with federal equal-time rules following an appearance by Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

Disney has challenged the FCC’s actions in filings with the Commission, calling the early renewal order “unlawful, arbitrary and unconstitutional.” The company has also argued that “The View” qualifies for the FCC’s longstanding news exemption under federal equal-time requirements.

The coalition contends that Disney should publicly push back against what it characterizes as government pressure on media organizations.

“Meaningfully fighting back requires more than strongly worded regulatory filings,” the letter stated. “It requires that you make clear to the public what is happening to you and to them — that the government is violating the First Amendment.”

The groups also referenced the public backlash after calls to remove ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel from the air, writing that Disney now has an opportunity to “stand with all of us in protecting our rights to watch, read and access information the government wishes we would not.”

In addition to the ACLU, the letter was signed by organizations including TechFreedom, Issue One, The Trevor Project, LGBT Tech, UnidosUS and the Tully Center for Free Speech. Disney and the FCC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.