HFPA Sues Jay Penske and Penske Media, Alleges Entertainment Market Monopoly and Scheme to Seize Golden Globes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has filed a sweeping federal lawsuit against media executive Jay Penske, Penske Media Corporation, the Golden Globe Foundation and Golden Globe Foundation CEO Gregory Goeckner, alleging they orchestrated a years-long scheme to seize control of the Golden Globe Awards and monopolize key sectors of Hollywood’s awards and entertainment media industries.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by the law firm Kasowitz LLP, accuses the defendants of violating federal and state antitrust laws, committing fraud and engaging in unfair competition. The HFPA is seeking more than $150 million in damages, along with treble damages, injunctive relief and the rescission of agreements it claims unlawfully transferred control of the Golden Globes.

According to the complaint, Penske and his billionaire business associate Todd Boehly began targeting the HFPA around 2021 by allegedly using Hollywood trade publications under their control to encourage an industry boycott designed to devalue the organization. The lawsuit alleges Boehly later became the HFPA’s interim CEO while simultaneously pursuing the acquisition of the Golden Globes through Eldridge Industries, creating what the HFPA describes as an irreconcilable conflict of interest. After the deal was completed, Penske allegedly assumed control of the awards.

The complaint argues the Golden Globes acquisition was part of a broader effort to consolidate power across the entertainment industry.

PMC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…