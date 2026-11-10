Appeals Court Rules Kari Lake Illegally Fired Voice of America Director

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A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that Kari Lake and other Trump administration officials unlawfully attempted to fire Voice of America director Michael Abramowitz, upholding a lower court decision that blocked his removal without approval from an independent oversight board.

The unanimous ruling marked another legal setback for the Trump administration’s effort to dismantle the government-funded international broadcaster. It also preserved a key safeguard intended to shield VOA’s leadership from political interference.