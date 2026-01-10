Former Disney Channel Star Matt Prokop Arrested, Facing Child Pornography Charge

Actor Matt Prokop has been arrested in Victoria County, Texas and is facing a number of charges, including one for possession of child pornography, TheWrap has learned.

Law enforcement confirms that Prokop, an actor known for his starring roles in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” and Disney Channel’s “Geek Charming,” is currently being held at the county jail after his arrest on Christmas Eve.

Per local reports, Prokop was taken into custody by authorities after it was determined that the actor had allegedly violated terms of his bond tied to his 2024 aggravated assault of a family member arrest.

Prokop was initially arrested on charges of violation of bond conditions, as well as evading and resisting arrest. A warrant for possession of child pornography was added later on.

Prokop broke into the industry with acting work on “Hannah Montana” and “The Office” before nabbing his starring role of Jimmie Zara in the third “High School Musical” movie. From there, he appeared on the Patricia Arquette-led series “Medium” and Brendan Fraser’s 2010 comedy film, “Furry Vengeance.”

In 2011, Prokop found himself back on Disney Channel, starring opposite Sarah Hyland in the TV movie, “Geek Charming.” Hyland and Prokop notably dated off-screen, with the latter even appearing in an episode of “Modern Family” in 2012.

However, in 2014, Hyland and Prokop broke up after many years together, when the actress obtained a restraining order against him after making claims of physical and verbal abuse.

His last acting credit was in 2013’s “April Apocalypse,” which starred Reece Thompson, Matt Shively, George Lopez, Roger Bart, among others.

A contact for Prokop did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.