Nancy Guthrie Case: Black Gloves Found 2 Miles From House Did Not Produce DNA Match, Sheriff Says

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared Tuesday that the DNA evidence on the black gloves found near Nancy Guthrie’s home did not produce any matches.

The development came after the department submitted the gloves to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) on Saturday, per a weekend statement from the FBI.

The department added that additional DNA evidence was found at Guthrie’s Tuscon, Ariz., residence and it is also being analyzed with results to come.

“The DNA that was submitted to CODIS was from the set of gloves found 2 miles away. It did not trigger a match in CODIS & did not match DNA found at the property,” a follow-up statement read. “The DNA found at the property is being analyzed & further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation.”

DNA evidence from gloves found approximately 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence was submitted to CODIS & produced no matches. There is additional DNA evidence that was found at the residence that is also being analyzed. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 17, 2026

In a separate update Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that there are no press briefings scheduled for the ongoing investigation but that media would be alerted if a “significant development” occurred.

The update came after the FBI said Saturday it had received preliminary DNA testing results and was awaiting confirmation Sunday before submitting what it described as an “unknown male profile” into the national DNA database used by law enforcement. Once confirmed, the profile can be compared against DNA records nationwide.

“This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA,” the FBI said.

Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen Jan. 31 and reported missing the following day. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home during the night.

Last week, the FBI released images and a description of a suspect recovered from doorbell surveillance video, which appear to show a match to the black glove in question. The individual is described as a man of average build, approximately 5-feet-9 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall, wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.