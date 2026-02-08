Nancy Guthrie Search Enters 8th Day With No Suspects, Multiple Ransom Notes Being Evaluated

The search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, entered its eighth day on Sunday with authorities still saying they had no suspects, a day after the missing 84-year-old’s family posted a statement saying they had received a message from her captors and were willing to meet their ransom demands.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie, with siblings Camron and Annie at her side, said in a Saturday evening Instagram post. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Investigators were reportedly evaluating multiple ransom communications, and have already made one arrest of a Southern California man who’s accused of transmitting a false demand, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

“The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a midday Sunday statement. “Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called.”

Multiple media outlets, including TMZ and local TV stations, have reported that they received ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. One local Tucson station, KGUN, reported that it received a note demanding $6 million in Bitcoin.

“In the letter sent to K-GUN 9, the potential kidnappers demanded the Guthries pay them $6 million before this Monday at 5 p.m., threatening Nancy’s life if the deadline was missed,” a reporter said in a live-shot. The outlet posted the reporter’s live shot to X but has since deleted the post; other local TV stations reported receiving demands, but did not disclose details.

It was not immediately clear to which correspondence the Guthries were responding on Saturday, and authorities have not indicated which, if any, are being treated as authentic.

Investigators were seen late Saturday at the home of Annie Guthrie, hours after the family’s Instagram plea, and the last place Nancy Guthrie was seen before her disappearance last week, according to local reports. Several deputy sheriffs and unmarked vehicles were present for several hours, and bright flashes were reportedly visible through the windows, indicating that photographs were being taken; deputies were later seen exiting the home with blue gloves and brown bags.

Nancy Guthrie had dinner at the home on Jan. 31, and family members later dropped her off at her residence, hours before her disappearance.