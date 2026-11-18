Newsmax is trying to unravel Fox Corp.’s $22 billion acquisition of Roku, filing a federal antitrust lawsuit Wednesday that threatens to complicate the media giant’s streaming ambitions less than two weeks after regulators cleared the deal.

The legal challenge targets a transaction Fox has already completed, setting up a fight over who controls access to viewers in the growing free, ad-supported streaming market. Newsmax alleges the combination of Fox-owned Tubi and The Roku Channel accounts for approximately 71% of U.S. viewing time in that market, potentially giving Fox the power to limit rival news networks’ reach.

“This merger represents an extraordinary threat to competition, consumer choice, and the ability of independent news organizations to reach the American public,” Newsmax founder and CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement. “Fox already dominates cable news and has repeatedly sought to undermine Newsmax as a competitor.”

Fox pushed back, defending the deal and the regulatory review that cleared it.

“Newsmax’s complaint, which comes after a rigorous review process by regulatory agencies, is wholly without merit,” Fox Corp. told TheWrap in a statement. “Upon closing, we commenced actively integrating this approved transaction for the benefit of consumers, partners and other stakeholders.”

The lawsuit, filed in California federal court, comes after the Justice Department closed its investigation on Nov. 6, concluding that competition from other streaming providers made substantial harm unlikely. Fox also committed to keeping Roku open to competing content and preventing rival services from being disadvantaged in search results.

Newsmax argues those promises don’t go far enough. The company, which distributes its Newsmax2 streaming channel through The Roku Channel, claims Fox could use its expanded reach to make it harder for competing networks to secure favorable placement and reach viewers.

The lawsuit marks the latest legal clash between the conservative news rivals. Newsmax separately sued Fox last year over allegations that Fox used its dominance in cable news to undermine competitors. A Florida judge dismissed the original complaint over problems with how it was written, while a Wisconsin judge later found that Newsmax had engaged in forum shopping and sent the case back to Florida. The underlying antitrust dispute remains unresolved.

Fox completed its acquisition of Roku on Nov. 6, bringing Roku and Tubi under the same corporate umbrella as part of its push to expand its digital advertising business and reach viewers beyond traditional television. CEO Lachlan Murdoch pledged to preserve Roku’s openness and consumer choice as the companies combined their operations.