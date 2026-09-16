‘Shrinking’ Crew Member Sues Warner Bros. for Wrongful Termination, Alleges EP Randall Winston Groped Her

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Mindy Tessa McKoin, who served as a key second assistant director on “Shrinking,” sued Warner Bros. Television, executive producer Randall Winston and others Tuesday, alleging wrongful termination, sexual harassment and battery.

In the filing, which also accused the defendants of retaliation and failure to prevent harassment, McKoin shared that she was terminated from her position in July after working as a “qualified and competent employee” for multiple seasons of the Apple TV comedy.

“In three seasons on ‘Shrinking,’ Plaintiff was never disciplined or written up,” the filing noted. “On or about June 22, 2024, at the ‘Shrinking’ Season 2 wrap party – a work related event attended by cast, crew and production executives – Winston approached Plaintiff from behind while she was seated at the bar speaking with a crew member. Winston reached around Plaintiff from behind and grabbed and groped her left breast, without her consent.”

Per the filing, McKoin reported Winston’s alleged conduct to her direct supervisor in late 2024 or early 2025.

“Warner Bros. thereby had notice of Winston’s conduct through Plaintiff’s supervisor,” the filing stated. “Plaintiff is informed and believes, and thereon alleges, that Warner Bros. took no corrective action.”

The document added: “Winston retained his position and his directing assignments on ‘Shrinking’ through Season 4, and was present on set as late as July 8, 2026 – two days before Plaintiff was fired.”

McKoin claimed she had been offered the Key Second Assistant Director position for Season 4, a job that previously required two people. In this role, McKoin alleged that she was not properly compensated for hours worked and that her timecard was tampered with.

Per the filing, McKoin “put the production on written notice” for the alleged timecard tampering. She claimed that she was then summoned to “a closed-door meeting,” where she was accused of “speaking disrespectfully to the crew on the prior day’s tech scout.”

She additionally alleged that, after again speaking out about work potentially not being recorded accurately, she was told that WB did not want to “make a big deal” of it and that the shoot was being handled “under the radar.”

“Plaintiff nonetheless insisted that work conducted for two different productions be accurately documented, compensated and paid … nine days before she was fired,” the filing stated.

McKoin is seeking general and compensatory damages, including damages for emotional distress and mental pain and suffering, as well as punitive and exemplary damages.

Representatives for Warner Bros. and Winston did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Deadline first reported the lawsuit.