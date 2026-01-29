‘The Rip’ Director Joe Carnahan Accused of Sexual Battery by Ex-Girlfriend

“The Rip” director Joe Carnahan has been accused of sexual battery in a lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend.

Carnahan was accused of sexual battery, assault and stalking by Michelle Crosby – who he first met in 2020 and began dating shortly after until it ended in 2024. The lawsuit, which was obtained by TheWrap, alleges the director physically attacked her numerous times during their relationship. One of the encounters detailed in the suit alleges an encounter at a hotel in 2024 “turned violent when Carnahan suddenly yanked her hair as she screamed for him to stop.” Crosby explained the encounter as one of a “pattern of physical violence.”

She approached law enforcement in Riverside County over the incident, as well as the LAPD with allegations that Carnahan was stalking her. Riverside County declined to pursue the incident for “lack of sufficient evidence.” The LAPD also declined to charge the director but Crosby has filed a second claim against him.

Crosby’s suit claims sexual battery, assault, stalking and breach of contract over promises that she and Carnahan would start a production company together. She is seeking unspecified damages but at least $3 million for luxury items she claimed Carnahan stole.

These new claims come in a cross-complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court following a lawsuit filed by Carnahan over a Porsche he let Crosby borrow. The car was damaged and she allegedly refused to return it.

Carnahan has denied Crosby’s claims stated in the new lawsuit in his own statement through his rep.

“This was a completely consensual relationship which ended in Spring 2024 and since then the other party has consistently threatened Joe with exactly what you’re reading now – the threat to attack Joe publicly when his film was released,” the statement read. “The allegations against Joe were dismissed in July of 2025 and he has not had any contact with the defendant outside of a courtroom last May, while trying to obtain a permanent restraining order against her.”

It continued: “Joe is committed to seeing this process through for the sake of his children and their safety and hopes that the other person will seek the help they need.”

Carnahan’s filmography included “The Grey,” “Narc,” “Smokin’ Aces” and “Bad Boys For Life” alongside his new Netflix film “The Rip.” The new Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-starring movie earned the streamer its best film debut since “Happy Gilmore 2” with 41.6 million views.