Trump Ordered to Turn Over Financial Records in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Suit

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A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday ordered President Donald Trump to turn over financial records sought by the BBC, handing the British broadcaster an early victory in its defense against Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit over a 2024 “Panorama” documentary.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett granted the BBC’s request to compel financial information tied to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, finding that Trump’s lawsuit placed his reputation, businesses and alleged economic harm squarely at issue.

“All of President Trump’s brand, properties and businesses are impugned or said to have been impugned,” Lett said during the hearing. “Reputational, economic damages, all of that is now at issue in this case.”

The ruling, which Trump can appeal to U.S. District Judge Roy Altman, marks a partial victory for the BBC as it seeks evidence to support or challenge Trump’s claim that the documentary caused significant financial harm. The BBC argued in court filings that Trump’s complaint placed his businesses and alleged economic losses directly at issue.

Trump sued the British public broadcaster in December after “Panorama” edited together portions of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech, which he alleges falsely suggested he directly encouraged violence during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. BBC Chairman Samir Shah later acknowledged the edit created a “mistaken impression” but characterized the error as unintentional.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Trump’s legal team argued the scope of the case has narrowed since the complaint was filed, saying the president is no longer seeking damages tied to the value of his businesses and is instead pursuing only reputational harm.

“The damages are limited in a way that is different from when the case was originally filed,” Trump attorney Al Brito told the court.

BBC attorney Chuck Tobin countered that Trump’s personal reputation and business interests are inseparable, arguing the broadcaster is entitled to financial records because the complaint repeatedly alleges harm to Trump’s broader brand.

The discovery dispute could shape whether Trump can substantiate the financial damages at the center of his lawsuit, while also giving the BBC broader access to information as the litigation moves forward.

The hearing also highlighted other unresolved issues in the case. BBC lawyers told the court they are seeking to depose Trump under oath, while both sides sparred over whether discovery should extend to Trump’s intent on Jan. 6 and how his remarks were understood by supporters. Lett ruled that those issues remain relevant to the case but said the litigation would not become a wholesale relitigation of the Capitol attack.

Separately, the BBC has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the British broadcaster lacks sufficient ties to Florida for the case to proceed there. That motion remains pending.