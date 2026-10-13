Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Duane Keith Davis Sentenced to 40 Years to Life

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Duane “Keffe D” Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life Tuesday in a Las Vegas court after his conviction in August for orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ sentencing comes just after the 30th anniversary of the rapper’s drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. Shakur died from the gunshot wounds six days later. Davis was first arrested and indicted for his involvement in the crime in September 2023.

A Nevada grand jury indicted him on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Davis maintained his innocence and said he invented the story to sell his memoir. He had previously admitted in interviews and in his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac that pulled up alongside Suge Knight’s car during the drive-by shooting that took Shakur’s life. The event was allegedly triggered by a violent feud between West Coast and East Coast hip-hop labels.