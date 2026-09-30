On the Scene at TheWrap x What’s Trending’s First-Ever AI Creator Day

On Tuesday, dozens of top creators, executives and AI experts convened at TheWrap and What’s Trending’s first ever AI Creator Day in Los Angeles.
The one-day conference brought together professionals and creators who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI to discuss the tools behind their success and where the future is headed, all while underscoring why human creativity will never be replaced.
See the scene on site at the inaugural AI Creator Day below. You can check out a recap of the day’s biggest insights and conversations here.
Sharon Waxman, Founder & CEO, TheWrap
Shira Lazar, Founder, CEO & Host, What’s Trending at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
On the scene at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
Shira Lazar, moderator, CEO & Host, What’s Trending, James Douglas, VP, Experience Center (Creator Economy and Gaming), IAB
Karen Robinson, SVP & Deputy General Counsel, Adobe Inc.
Rebecca Grone, Head of Impact, 11:11 Media at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
Roger Cheng, Managing Editor, Business & PRO, TheWrap and Jon Flynn, Head of FoxNXT, Fox Entertainment at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
TheWrap Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman, David Bianchi, Colin Petrie-Norris and Chris M. Williams at AI Creator Day
TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
TheWrap senior reporter Kayla Cobb interviews UTA’s Oren Rosenbaum at AI Creator Day
Backstage at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
An attendee meets David Bianchi
TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
Shira Lazar at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
Karen Robinson, SVP & Deputy General Counsel, Adobe Inc.Rebecca Grone, Head of Impact, 11:11 Media at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day
TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day attendee reads TheWrap Magazine
Sharon Waxman, UTA’s co-head of the creator division Oren Rosenbaum and Shira Lazar