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On the Scene at TheWrap x What’s Trending’s First-Ever AI Creator Day

Dozens of top creators, executives and AI experts convened to share their toolkit and how to mesh the future with traditional entertainment

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On Tuesday, dozens of top creators, executives and AI experts convened at TheWrap and What’s Trending’s first ever AI Creator Day in Los Angeles.

The one-day conference brought together professionals and creators who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI to discuss the tools behind their success and where the future is headed, all while underscoring why human creativity will never be replaced.

See the scene on site at the inaugural AI Creator Day below. You can check out a recap of the day’s biggest insights and conversations here.

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(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

On the scene at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day

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Shira Lazar, moderator, CEO & Host, What’s Trending, James Douglas, VP, Experience Center (Creator Economy and Gaming), IAB
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Roger Cheng, Managing Editor, Business & PRO, TheWrap and Jon Flynn, Head of FoxNXT, Fox Entertainment at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day

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TheWrap Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman, David Bianchi, Colin Petrie-Norris and Chris M. Williams at AI Creator Day

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day

Kayla Cobb interviews UTA's Oren Rosenbaum at AI Creator Day
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap senior reporter Kayla Cobb interviews UTA’s Oren Rosenbaum at AI Creator Day

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Backstage at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day

Photo by Randy Shropshire

An attendee meets David Bianchi

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Shira Lazar at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day


(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Karen Robinson, SVP & Deputy General Counsel, Adobe Inc.Rebecca Grone, Head of Impact, 11:11 Media at TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day

(Photo by Randy Shropshire)

TheGrill 2026: AI Creator Day attendee reads TheWrap Magazine

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, UTA’s co-head of the creator division Oren Rosenbaum and Shira Lazar

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