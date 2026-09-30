On the Scene at TheWrap x What’s Trending’s First-Ever AI Creator Day

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On Tuesday, dozens of top creators, executives and AI experts convened at TheWrap and What’s Trending’s first ever AI Creator Day in Los Angeles.

The one-day conference brought together professionals and creators who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI to discuss the tools behind their success and where the future is headed, all while underscoring why human creativity will never be replaced.

See the scene on site at the inaugural AI Creator Day below. You can check out a recap of the day’s biggest insights and conversations here.