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As publishers confront declining search traffic ahead of Black Friday, their shopping businesses are heading in different directions: People Inc.’s affiliate revenue is growing, Future’s is falling and Ziff Davis is contending with shrinking search referrals.

The divide highlights a growing challenge for publishers that depend on product reviews and buying guides, which generate commissions when readers click affiliate links and make purchases. Black Friday is especially important, with publishers updating deals coverage around the clock during the long weekend shopping stretch that can help determine whether they meet quarterly revenue goals.

But as AI assistants increasingly help consumers decide what to buy, publishers risk losing the website visits and commissions that make up a significant chunk of their revenue. The longer-term question is whether AI poses an existential threat to publishers, since it strikes at the core of their businesses.

New U.S. data provided to TheWrap by Similarweb shows the extent of the traffic pressure. Organic search visits to Tom’s Guide plunged 64% year over year in October, while CNET experienced a 54% decline. Meanwhile, referrals from generative AI platforms to retailers climbed 87%, underscoring the different challenges and opportunities facing publishers and merchants.

The financial results are already diverging. People Inc., which owns People, Food & Wine and Allrecipes, reported a 26% decline in core website sessions during the third quarter, primarily because of AI-oriented search and content discovery experiences. Yet its affiliate-commerce revenue increased 4% year over year, driven largely by higher transaction volumes.

Future, the British publisher behind Tom’s Guide and TechRadar, reported a 24% organic decline in e-commerce affiliate revenue during the first half of its fiscal year, while website sessions fell 15%. At Ziff Davis, which owns CNET, Technology & Shopping revenue declined 3.8% to approximately $82 million in the third quarter, although its Shopping businesses recorded some growth in advertising and performance marketing.

Even Google is confronting the difficulty of making as much money from AI-powered search. During Alphabet’s third-quarter earnings call, executives acknowledged that the growing use of AI Mode weighed on Search advertising growth because those queries generated less advertising revenue than traditional searches. Google’s Search revenue still grew 12%, but the development has raised questions about whether AI could eat into the economics of its core advertising business, as TheWrap previously reported.

Advertisers rethink how they pay publishers

New data from affiliate marketing platform Awin shows advertisers are spending more to compensate publishers for influencing purchases, even when they don’t deliver the final sale.

The total amount advertisers spent on fixed-fee publisher placements through Awin’s U.S. network increased 49% year over year and 159% compared with 2024. Unlike traditional affiliate commissions, which generally depend on a publisher referring a shopper who completes a purchase, fixed fees pay publishers for specific placements or promotional activity regardless of whether their links generate the final sale.

Fixed fees offer publishers another way to earn money when their recommendations influence purchases without producing the final click. A shopper might research a product through an AI assistant and buy it directly from a retailer, leaving the original publisher without a commission. Paying publishers upfront for placements can help address that problem, though it doesn’t guarantee compensation when AI uses their content.

“AI can expand publisher influence while making some of that influence harder to see and reward,” Lisa Tadje, Awin’s marketing lead for the Americas, told TheWrap. “A shopper can benefit from a publisher’s expertise through an AI recommendation without ever following that publisher’s affiliate link.”

Awin cautioned that the growth in fixed-fee spending cannot be attributed entirely to AI. The shift also reflects the growing influence of social media creators and editorial publishers that reach consumers earlier in the shopping process, when traditional commission models are less likely to reward them.

Traffic through Awin’s U.S. publisher network increased 7% over the past two years, including gains of 83% from editorial-content publishers and 77% from social-content publishers. The figures reflect activity within Awin’s affiliate network, not overall website traffic, and aren’t directly comparable with Similarweb’s search data.

Awin is also developing technology to identify when publisher content influences AI-generated recommendations and connect that activity to sales, potentially helping advertisers recognize contributions that traditional affiliate tracking misses.

The search traffic squeeze

Declining search traffic is putting pressure on publishers’ advertising businesses, even when their commerce operations prove more resilient.

People Inc.’s third-quarter advertising revenue fell 8% as fewer website visits reduced the number of ads it could show readers. Its broader performance marketing business, however, grew 2%, illustrating how publishers can maintain some revenue streams despite losing traffic.

At Ziff Davis, CEO Vivek Shah told investors that organic Google referrals across the company’s properties declined approximately 37% year over year. The company also disclosed that its content appeared in Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode responses roughly 2.7 billion times during the quarter, nearly 10 times the Google Search clicks its digital media properties received.

The comparison points to a growing problem for publishers: Their content can appear widely in AI-powered search results without necessarily bringing readers to their websites. It does not establish how many of those appearances would otherwise have generated clicks.

Ziff Davis is expanding its efforts in social commerce, video and direct audience relationships to reduce its reliance on search traffic. Future is pursuing new revenue opportunities through Future Optic, which helps brands improve their visibility in AI-generated results, and Signal, a multichannel shopping offering.

David Carr, Similarweb’s editor of insights news and research, said AI is changing consumer behavior, although its precise contribution to individual publishers’ traffic declines remains difficult to establish.

“I think it’s fair to say that the introduction of AI into search has changed the search landscape and consumer behavior overall,” Carr told TheWrap.

For now, AI referrals remain a small source of publisher traffic. Generative AI platforms accounted for just 0.4% of Tom’s Guide’s U.S. website visits in October and 0.2% of CNET’s, according to Similarweb. Those figures measure entire websites rather than their shopping-specific sections.

But AI recommendations can influence consumers without producing an immediate click. Similarweb found that consumers who received a brand recommendation through ChatGPT were 2.5 times more likely to visit that brand’s website within seven days than a competing brand that wasn’t recommended.

“That data is more comforting to brands and retailers than it is to publishers,” Carr said.

Black Friday’s AI shopping test

For retailers, AI-powered shopping is becoming an increasingly valuable source of customers.

Visitors arriving at U.S. retail websites through AI referrals converted into buyers at a 90% higher rate than other shoppers in September, according to Adobe. They also generated 83% more revenue per visit, while AI-driven retail traffic climbed 71% year over year.

Adobe expects AI referrals to retailers to increase 95% year over year on Black Friday, Nov. 27. The company projects total U.S. online holiday spending will reach $275.1 billion across November and December, up 6.7% from 2025.

But Adobe’s projections measure traffic arriving at retailers, not whether those shoppers ever visit the publishers whose recommendations may have informed their purchases. Similarweb’s data suggests AI referrals are doing little to replace lost search traffic, raising questions about how much of the AI shopping boom publishers will actually benefit from.

Black Friday will offer an important test of publishers’ shopping businesses. But the longer-term threat extends beyond the holiday: If consumers increasingly rely on AI assistants instead of visiting product-review websites, there’s little left for publishers.