Apple Eyes 9-Figure Deals to Pay Publishers for AI Content

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Apple is in talks with publishers about paying for access to their content as the tech giant looks to bolster its artificial intelligence-powered Siri with current news and information.

The iPhone maker has approached publishers in recent months about potential multiyear agreements that would give Apple access to their content for its revamped voice assistant, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Under the proposal, Apple would use a variable compensation model, paying participating publishers when their content is used rather than offering a guaranteed fee for broad access. The company has discussed setting aside a budget in the nine figures for the payments, according to the Journal.

The potential deals would mark the latest intersection between the publishing industry and Silicon Valley’s rapidly expanding AI business. Publishers have increasingly sought compensation when technology companies use their journalism to train or power artificial intelligence products, creating a new potential revenue stream at a time when AI-powered search products also threaten to reduce referral traffic to news sites.

Several major publishers have already struck licensing agreements with AI companies, while others have pursued litigation over the use of copyrighted material without permission.

The discussions also underscore the growing value of professionally produced news content to technology companies racing to build AI products capable of delivering reliable, up-to-date information.

Apple already has extensive relationships with the publishing industry through Apple News and its subscription Apple News+. The company has also previously pursued agreements with publishers that included rights to use their archives for AI development, according to the Journal.

Apple’s relationship with AI-generated news has not been without problems. The company previously suspended an AI feature that summarized news notifications after the technology generated inaccurate summaries, drawing criticism from news organizations concerned that erroneous information was being presented under their brands.

The latest talks suggest Apple is looking to rely more directly on professional publishers as it tries to give Siri access to timely, reliable information.

Apple did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.