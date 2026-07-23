‘The Morning Show’ to End With Season 5 on Apple TV

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“The Morning Show” is plotting its final news cycle.

The Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-led drama series will end with its fifth season, which is set to air in 2027 on Apple TV. “The Morning Show” was among the first original titles to launch Apple’s streaming service in 2019, and has been praised by viewers and critics for its soapy, prestige approach to the current media and corporate entertainment landscape.

“From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for ‘The Morning Show,’ and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” Aniston said in a statement. “It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve.”

“The past nine years producing and acting in ‘The Morning Show’ have been the honor of a lifetime,” added Witherspoon. “This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

“Our first order was an important one, and seeing this incredible Apple TV series through from start to finish has been the joy of a lifetime and career,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Jennifer, Reese, Michael and Mimi not only created a series that continually challenged audiences, sparked conversation and stood at the forefront of television over five unforgettable seasons, they also helped launch an entirely new streaming platform with their signature series. ‘The Morning Show’ team consists of the best cast and crew in television, led by Charlotte Stoudt’s exceptional writing and showrunning. As we celebrate this final chapter, while also beginning new ones with these brilliant artists and storytellers, we’re endlessly grateful to everyone who made ‘The Morning Show’ such an enduring part of Apple TV.”

“Working alongside storytellers like Jennifer, Reese, Michael, Mimi and Charlotte has been one of the great privileges of building Apple TV,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s Head of Worldwide Video. “Their extraordinary creative partnership has made ‘The Morning Show’ one of the defining series of our time. We’re profoundly grateful to the artists who poured their talent and passion into this remarkable series, and incredibly proud that the impact of ‘The Morning Show’ will continue to resonate long after its final season.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a first-look photo from “The Morning Show” Season 5. (Apple TV)

“The Morning Show” Season 4 took place in spring 2024, in the aftermath of the UBA-NBN merger that left Aniston’s Alex Levy in the c-suite. The timely storyline included commentary on deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups and garnered a supporting actor in a drama series nomination for Billy Crudup.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” stars two-time Emmy Award winner Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm. Season 5 cast additions include Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan.

“‘The Morning Show’ is the ultimate labor of love for everyone involved, from the writers, to the crew, to the directors, to the cast, led by our incredible partners, Jen and Reese, who from the very beginning set the course for the fearless, timely, provocative, ambitious and rousing show we’ve poured our hearts and souls into these last years,” said executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO and founder of Media Res. “The show has always embraced big swings, and our incredible showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, and our legendary producing director Mimi Leder, have kept pushing boundaries season to season. We’ve been blessed to connect with a large global audience, and we can’t wait for fans to see the fifth and final season of this beautiful journey. On behalf of everyone at Media Res, thank you to our extraordinary crew, our staggering, glittering cast, our remarkable writers, and to our partners at Apple, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. This remarkable producing team has become a tight family – and we look forward to sharing this final season with our extended TMS family worldwide.”

“For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams. Now we’ll see where their endeavors lead them — what story will they ultimately choose for themselves,” said showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt. “It’s been a thrill and a privilege to write for this generous, extraordinary cast.”

“It has been the honor and the privilege of my career to birth this series from conception to its final conclusion with this brilliant cast, stellar crew, and the extraordinary writers who, through our indelible characters, put a microscope on our world, and implored our duty to speak truth to power to protect the freedom of the press at all costs,” said executive producer and director Mimi Leder. “It’s been a beautiful and meaningful journey.”

“The Morning Show” is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt and directed and executive produced by Leder. The series is produced by Media Res and executive produced by Ellenberg, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.