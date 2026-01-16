Ashley St. Clair Sues Ex Elon Musk’s xAI Over Grok-Generated Sexual Images: ‘Not a Reasonably Safe Product’

Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer who is the mother to one of Elon Musk’s children, has sued xAI over sexually explicit images generated by Grok, the company’s AI chatbot.

According to documents obtained by TheWrap, St. Clair filed her lawsuit against her ex’s company on Thursday, alleging that the platform generated and circulated sexual deepfake images of her — as both an adult and a child — across X (another one of Musk’s companies).

“Defendant xAI, a tech giant with every tool and advantage at its disposal, has chosen to willfully turn a blind eye and even celebrate the sexual exploitation of women and children,” the lawsuit reportedly reads.

The document continues: “xAI’s product Grok, a generative artificial intelligence (‘AI’) chatbot, uses AI to undress, humiliate, and sexually exploit victims – creating genuine looking, altered deepfake content of children.”

Additionally, the lawsuit states that St. Clair allegedly alerted xAI to the troubling deepfakes, in which she was portrayed as “a child stripped down to a string bikini” and “as an adult in sexually explicit poses.”

St. Clair’s camp claims that Grok confirmed that her images would “not be used or altered without explicit consent in any future generations or responses,” but that xAI continued to let users create explicit depictions of her.

In a statement to People on Thursday, St. Clair’s attorney Carrie Goldberg blasted xAI, saying, “xAI is not a reasonably safe product and is a public nuisance.”

Goldberg continued: “Nobody has born the brunt more than Ashley St. Clair. Ashley filed suit because Grok was harassing her by creating and distributing nonconsensual, abusive and degrading images of her and publishing them on X.”

St. Clair’s lawsuit follows California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Wednesday decision to launch an investigation into Grok. At the time, Governor Gavin Newsom called out the company on X, writing, “xAI’s decision to create and host a breeding ground for predators to spread nonconsensual sexually explicit AI deepfakes, including images that digitally undress children, is vile.”

While Musk and xAI have yet to issue a statement, the company did sue St. Clair in a Texas federal court on Thursday, accusing her of “breach of contract” and claimed damages of over $75,000.

“Defendant Ashley St. Clair signed up for an account on Plaintiff’s platform, and upon doing so agreed to the xAI Terms of Service, which obligate Defendant to bring any disputes between herself and xAI LLC—and xAI’s affiliates—exclusively in this Court or the state courts located in Tarrant County,” the document states. “Notwithstanding this clear agreement to litigate in Texas, Defendant nonetheless declared her intention to sue xAI Holdings some 1600 miles away in state court in New York.”